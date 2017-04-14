Innovation the name of the game at this year’s Qatar Motor Show

Chantelle D'mello / Doha News

Vehicles boasting the latest technological advances and new hybrid models will take center stage at the upcoming Qatar Motor Show next week.

The focus is a departure from previous years, where luxury and bespoke cars reigned supreme.

The seventh edition of the show will take place from April 18 to 22 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Dafna, near City Center mall.

Chantelle D'mello / Doha News

According to organizers, a broad range of exhibitors have confirmed their attendance for the upcoming event.

They include Ford, Hyundai, Toyota, Jaguar, Land Rover, Maserati, Mini, BMW, Mitsubishi and Harley Davidson.

Other offerings

In addition to the latest model unveils and displays, an outdoor fan zone is planned. There, a variety of performances and interactive experiences will be held for visitors.

Qatar Motor Show/Facebook

This includes an “Xtreme Sports Park” that kicks off April 19 with skateboarding competitions, shows and open time for riders from the public (safety gear required).

See the park schedule and register to ride here.

The Motor Show will also have a classic car parade and showcase of some of the rarest collectable vehicles in the world.

Scaling back

This year, some 21 brands are displaying their wares at the show, down significantly from 35-40 in previous iterations.

Cognizant of declining demand from exhibitors, organizers recently disclosed that they would be turning the event into a biennial one.

Chantelle D'mello

That means it will be held every two years, instead of annually.

Starting in 2018, the show will also be moved to November, the Qatar Tourism Authority’s director of exhibitions said last month.

In a statement at the time, Ahmed Al Obaidli explained:

“Following discussions with key members of Qatar’s automotive industry and a thorough evaluation of trade and consumer demand, the organizers of the show have decided to shift the event to take place after the Geneva Motor Show, allowing brands to bring to the QMS the latest from the international brand launches.”

The show is free and open to all.

Hours are 4pm to 10pm from April 18-20, and then 1pm to 10pm on the final two days.

Who’s going? Thoughts?