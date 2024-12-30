India’s External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to visit Qatar

During his visit, EAM Jaishankar is scheduled to meet the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

External Affairs Minister of India, S Jaishankar, will embark on a three-day visit to Qatar starting Monday. The visit is aimed at reviewing overall bilateral ties, especially in trade, investment and energy, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

“EAM’s visit will enable both sides to review various aspects of bilateral relations, including political, trade, investment, energy, security, cultural, and people-to-people, as well as the regional and international issues of mutual interest,” it said.

During his visit, EAM Jaishankar is scheduled to meet the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

Jaishankar, who will travel to Qatar after a six-day visit to the US where he met the transition team of president-elect Donald Trump, visited Doha less than a month ago for the Doha Forum.

Qatar is a strong trade partner of India. Bilateral trade between the two countries stood at QAR 51.3 billion ($14.08 billion) in 2023-24.

Jaishankar, on the sidelines of the Doha Forum, held talks with Qatar’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Faisal bin Thani Al Thani, and Minister of State, Ahmed Al Sayed.

Earlier this year, Qatar and India held the fifth round of Foreign Office Consultations, where the two sides reviewed a gamut of aspects of their bilateral relationship, ranging from trade, investment to energy ties.

In September, Jaishankar held talks with Sheikh Mohammed in Saudi Arabia to discuss strengthening bilateral relations.

In February, Qatar freed eight former Indian naval officers who had previously been sentenced to death on espionage charges.