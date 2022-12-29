‘I will never get over it:’ Mbappe breaks silence after World Cup defeat to teammate Messi

Kylian Mbappe became the second player to score a hat trick in a World Cup final after England’s Geoff Hurst’s three goals against West Germany in 1966.

Kylian Mbappe said he will never get over the frustration of losing the World Cup final after rescuing victory for Paris St-Germain with a late penalty in his first game since the tournament in Qatar.

“I think I’m never going to get over it,” the French star told journalists on Wednesday, speaking 10 days after winning the Golden Boot at the World Cup where he scored a hat-trick in the final against Argentina.

The match, which dragged the reigning champions back into the final with a 90-second second-half double, ended with Argentina defeating France 4-2 on penalties after a riveting 3-3 tie and lifting their third World Cup trophy.

Mbappe emerged victorious after the setback in Qatar, winning and converting a 96th-minute penalty on Wednesday to give PSG a last-gasp 2-1 win over Strasbourg on the return of Ligue 1 after the World Cup break.

“As I said to my teammates, there is no reason why the club should pay the price for the failure of the national team, they are two very different situations,” Mbappe said.

Neymar, who was in tears after Brazil was eliminated in the World Cup quarter-finals by Croatia, was sent off for two yellow cards in PSG’s victory.

Mbappe also cleared rumours about a spat between him and his PSG teammate Lionel Messi, who is not yet back with PSG.

“I chatted with him after the match and congratulated him,” he said. “It was the journey of a lifetime for him – me too, but I was unsuccessful here. You must always play fair,” the 24-year-old said.

Following Argentina’s win against France, Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez consistently taunted Mbappe.

Martinez first called for “a moment’s silence” for Mbappe during dressing room celebrations after the game concluded at Lusail Stadium in Qatar, before doing the same thing upon the team’s return to Argentina during their victory parade while standing besides Messi.

Later that week, Messi was also seen laughing about a doll thrown to him by a fan that mocked Mbappe’s appearance as a ninja turtle.

When journalists asked Mbappe about his thoughts on Martinez’s behaviour during World Cup celebrations, he gave a very blunt response.

“The celebrations are not my problem,” he said.

“I will not waste energy on something so trivial. The most important thing for me is to give the best of myself for my club. We await Leo’s return to score goals and to win more games,” he added.

In response to the alleged altercation between Messi and Mbappe, PSG Coach Galtier also laid the blame on Martinez, defended Messi, and made it clear that the two PSG stars have a good relationship.

“It wasn’t Leo Messi winding anybody else up. What I saw after the final, what I have experienced, is there is no reason to mix these things up because the goalkeeper’s behaviour is down to him,”he said.

“What matters to me is the relationship between the players. Kylian Mbappe had a very good attitude, despite losing. Of course he was very disappointed, but he did that in a classy way,” he added.

“He congratulated Leo Messi and that is a very good thing for the club and for the team.”

Messi is expected to return on January 2 after an extended holiday break.

The duo’s chemistry will be vital as PSG push for a Champions League trophy and Ligue 1 title in the coming months.