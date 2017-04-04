‘I do not forgive,’ slain teacher’s mother tells Qatar court

The family of a woman murdered in Qatar four years ago has decided to seek retribution against the man accused of killing her.

Badr Hashim Al-Jabr is currently being retried for stabbing Lauren Patterson to death in 2013.

A verdict in the case was due last week, but then postponed until yesterday.

This was so the victim’s mother could tell the judge whether she she wanted retribution, compensation or forgiveness for her daughter.

“I told the judge I did not want to forgive,” Alison Patterson told Doha News.

She will now have to return to Qatar for the third time in a month for the verdict and sentencing on April 30.

Long road

News of Lauren Patterson’s murder made international headlines because of the shocking nature of her death.

The 24-year-old British expat was last seen alive leaving a La Cigale nightclub in October 2013 with Al-Jabar and his friend, Mohamed Abdallah Hassan Abdul Aziz.

Her burned remains were found hours later in the desert, along with the murder weapon, a knife.

Abdul Aziz, a Qatari, served a three-year sentence for his role in the killing, and has since been released.

Meanwhile, Al-Jabr, also a Qatari, was sentenced to the death penalty in 2014. Qatar’s Court of Appeal upheld the lower court’s verdict against him.

But last year, the ruling was vacated by the Court of Cassation, which ordered a new trial.

It is unclear what will happen during sentencing at the end of this month.

Notably, life sentences in Qatar can end up being 15 to 20 years old.

And while the death penalty is still being handed out in courts, this sentence has not been carried out in the country for over a decade.

