Humble Messi picks Brazil, France as World Cup favourites

Ahead of Lionel Messi’s last World Cup, the superstar has dubbed Brazil and France as the favourites to win the FIFA tournament in Qatar.

Citing their tight-knit squads, a humbled Messi believes the two teams have a great chance to take it all.

“If I have to choose, Brazil and France are the two great candidates to win the World Cup; they’ve had the same group for a long time, working well. France, aside from the last Euros when they were eliminated (in the last 16) and did badly, they have some impressive players,” the Argentine legend said in an interview with DIRECTV Sports.

Messi also mentioned Germany, England, and Spain as title contenders but sought out from speaking on his expectations for his team.

However, the 35-year-old admitted that Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala’s injuries were a concern a month ahead of the tournament.

“Injuries are a worry. This is a different World Cup which is played at a different time of the year to previous tournaments, and it is so imminent any little thing that happens to you can force you out,” Messi said.

“With what happened to Dybala and Di Maria, the truth is that personally, you worry, and you’re more afraid when you see those sort of things,” Messi added.

Messi is expected to end his World Cup legacy with a victory for many Argentines and football fanatics, and there is a good chance the footballer will finally get the title.

Argentina has been unbeaten in 35 matches and secured the Copa America last year by beating Brazil in the final.

In November, the South American squad will face the UAE for their last match before debuting against Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Poland in Group C.