ACL Elite: Al Rayyan seek first win, as Al Sadd and Al Gharafa strive to maintain rhythm at home

All three Qatari sides won league matches over the weekend, but the upcoming continental challenge remains a formidable one.

On a rare occasions this season, Qatar’s representatives in the AFC Champions League Elite will all be playing at home on the third match day of the tournament.

Al Rayyan will draw the most attention as they host Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli on Monday, aiming for their first victory in Asia this year, while Al Sadd and Al Gharafa also take the field.

Al Rayyan, also known as The Lions, are currently at the bottom of the West Region after losing both games so far.

Coincidentally, both of these losses have come against teams from Saudi Arabia: a loss against Al Hilal on the opening day at home, followed by an improved albeit still insufficient performance away at Al Nassr in Riyadh.

As they set out at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Monday evening, the task at hand will be equally tough against a side that has won both of their clashes so far. But a win is a must for Younes Ali’s side, as the head coach admitted ahead of the crucial tie.

“We are looking to mark the ‘real’ start of this team,” Ali said, drawing to the team’s underperformance so far this season, despite signing multiple players.

“The match will be an intense one and Al Rayyan will be looking to get all three points. We know the importance of this match,” said Ali, who was appointed in late September after the club parted ways with Poya Asbaghi due to a challenging start to the season.

Al Rayyan’s Mahmoud Trezeguet training ahead of the ACL Elite tie. (Photo/ Al Rayyan SC)

The challenge for Al Rayyan will be to hold on defensively against an Al Ahli side that boasts the likes of England’s Ivan Toney, Algerian winger Riyadh Mahrez and Brazil’s Roberto Firminho in attack.

Although Al Rayyan have managed to score in both of their matches at the ACL Elite so far, momentary lapses in defence have held them back.

“Discipline is the main factor to stop Al Ahli’s key players,” Ali said when asked about what will be needed for his side to win. “We will have to be mentally focused during the 90 minutes.”

🏆 #دوري_أبطال_آسيا_للنخبة

الريان ✖️ الأهلي السعودي

🗓️ الإثنين 21 أكتوبر 2024

🏟️ استاد أحمد بن علي

⏰21:00 مساءً – بتوقيت الدوحة

🦁 بالتوفيق يا أسود!💪 #الريان_الأهلي | #الريان pic.twitter.com/94l6nj6XQi — AlRayyanSC | نادي الريان (@AlrayyanSC) October 20, 2024

Al Sadd and Al Gharafa look to keep the rhythm on

The two other Qatari teams in the competition — Al Sadd and Al Gharafa — will go into the tie with slightly different circumstances.

Al Sadd will host Iran’s Persepolis at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium on Monday, aiming to get their second consecutive victory in the ACL Elite campaign.

A win against Persepolis will improve the defending Ooredoo Stars League champions’ chances of qualifying for the next round at the continental stage – something they have failed to do in the past three seasons.

It will be a tricky one for Felix Sanchez’s side that have looked inconsistent, resulting in a turbulent start domestically.

“We have a tough match,” Sanchez said ahead of the tie. “But we are capable of getting three points. We have quality players that can give their best, despite the absences of Pedro and Youcef Atal.”

Al Sadd will also have to overcome the record against the Iranian champions, as they’ve only managed to get points in three of the seven past encounters.

Persepolis’ ongoing form, however, should give confidence to the hosts. The Iranian side is yet to win a game in the ongoing ACL Elite campaign after a draw against Uzbekistan’s Pakhtakor and a loss against Saudi’s Al Ahli.

Meanwhile, Al Gharafa will also be looking to capitalise on the momentum they have gained, having defeated defending Asian champions and Emirati side Al Ain 4-2 at home at the Al Bayt Stadium last time around.

Against another UAE Al Wasl team, Al Gharafa – or the Cheetahs – will look to build on the weekend’s 3-1 win against Umm Salal at the Ooredoo Stars League.

The likes of Spanish striker Joselu, Jamal Hamed, Florinel Coman, and Yacine Brahimi regularly getting involved in goal has finally made the side look like a cohesive unit.

Similarly, the inclusion of former PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico made the difference against Al Ain and will be key to stopping Al Wasl’s attacks.

Both Al Wasl and Al Gharafa have recorded one win and one loss in the campaign so far. On Tuesday at Al Bayt Stadium, both teams will aim to secure a victory to maintain their positions in the qualification spots.