How Qatar’s new ‘single-window platform’ can make it easier for businesses to launch

The new set of services will benefit newly established companies.

Qatar’s commerce ministry has launched new services that are designed to streamline company registration and broaden the range of services offered through the single-window system.

The expanded suite of services, which became operational on Sunday, is designed to make it easier for investors to complete necessary company registration procedures without the need to physically visit the various ministries or navigate their respective websites.

Mohammed Al Thani, the nation’s Commerce and Industry Minister, said the move is part of the government’s broader agenda to enhance the delivery of public services, improve the operating environment for businesses and attracting more local and foreign investments.

“The ministry is keen to improve the government’s operational performance and establish a supportive, dynamic, and vital work environment that attracts local and foreign investments, and underlines Qatar’s position as a principal destination for business and investment,” the official said.

His sentiments were echoed by Minister of Labour Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri, who stressed the role of technology in driving the changes that will benefit the labour sector and make the country more attractive to international talents.

He stated that there is “no doubt that enhancing and streamlining procedures is one of our key priorities for attracting the world’s leading talents” to Qatar.

The recent improvement and digitilisation came amid growing complaints about the complexity of business start-up procedures in the Gulf nation from several local businesses, many of whom say regulations and ‘long procedures’ make it hard for companies to launch successfully.

What the new service can offer

Key improvements offered by the new suite of services include streamlining the issuance of commercial registrations by reducing requirements and automating internal procedures.

Additionally, the single-window service will now automatically add a Computer Card to the commercial registration, and labour approvals will be issued automatically with each new commercial registration, in coordination with the Ministry of Labour.

In a joint initiative, the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry have also updated the Metrash 2 Application to now display automated work permit approvals and a copy of the electronic computer card.

Furthermore, business owners can now open a bank account immediately after the commercial registration and signing of the articles of association, provided they meet the banks’ regulatory requirements.

These streamlined procedures, designed in cooperation with the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau, are anticipated to significantly reduce the number of steps needed to conduct business, enabling companies to receive their commercial registration and commence operations within a single day.

Primarily, the new set of services will benefit newly established companies, facilitate a simpler establishment journey, immediate work permit approvals, and greater flexibility in selecting the nationalities of recruited workers.