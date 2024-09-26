‘Historic meeting’: UDST hosts the 17th International Coastal Symposium

ICS 2024 will touch upon a wide array of topics, including coastal management, policy and planning, marine engineering, and the impact of climate change on coastal ecosystems.

The University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) is hosting the 17th International Coastal Symposium (ICS 2024), marking the first time the event is held in the Middle East in its 34-year history.

Under the theme “Coastlines under Global Change”, the symposium emphasises the growing importance of coastal research in the region. It also aims to unite leading coastal scientists, engineers, researchers, and policymakers from around the world.

The symposium serves as a critical platform for discussing innovative solutions to the pressing challenges facing coastal regions, including sea-level rise, erosion, and climate change.

Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, stressed the historical and cultural significance of coastal areas in Qatar during his opening speech on Wednesday.

“Coastal life is deeply woven into our Qatari history, culture, and environment,” he said.

“Recognising the vital role that coastal areas play in supporting the nation’s economy through their rich diversity, it is fitting that we dedicate this symposium to our homeland, often referred to as the Pearl of the Arabian Peninsula.”

Al-Naemi further highlighted the alignment of the symposium with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Integrated Coastal Zone Management Plan, underlining the importance of sustainable development for the nation’s coastal environments.

Coastal research and protection

Chris Makowski, the president and senior adviser of ICS, remarked on the significance of the symposium.

“The ICS has matured over the past years and now attracts researchers from all different regions of the world in a wide variety of fields,” he said. “This is a historic meeting, as it will be the first one to officially take place in the Middle East, and we hope this will be a trend for the future.”

The event, held at the Sheraton Grand Resort & Convention Hotel from September 24 to 27, is sponsored by the Ministry of Transport and Seashore.

It is also supported by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) as the sustainability partner, and the Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation Council (QRDI) as the strategic partner.

Among the keynote speakers is Tarmo Soomere, the president of the Estonian Academy of Sciences, who is known for his expertise in wave climate analysis and coastal protection.

The proceedings from ICS 2024 will be published in the Journal of Coastal Research, ensuring global visibility for the research presented.

Additionally, the event featured an awards ceremony that celebrated exceptional contributions to coastal research and environmental stewardship.

Three winners will be recognised across four categories: Best Paper Award, Best Student Paper Award, Best Poster Award, and Best Coastal Photo Award.