Here’s how you can see gigantic Whale Sharks in Qatar

Every year, between the months of April and September, the marine creatures gather in large numbers, an impressive 90 kilometers offshore.

Discover Qatar, the destination management company of Qatar Airways, has set sail into its ‘Whale Sharks of Qatar’ season with its iconic tour trips for ocean enthusiasts.

The first trip saw 37 wildlife aficionados witnessing the inaugural appearance of the captivating marine titans in Qatari waters, which houses the largest concentration of whale sharks in the world.

This year, the Gulf nation is anticipating its waters to become the seasonal home to an astounding 300 Whale Sharks, making it one of the most unforgettable experiences for those looking to witness the animals in person.

This enthralling seasonal tour, provided exclusively by Discover Qatar, has garnered immense demand in the past. The tours are priced from $249 per person, with a 50% discount available for children under the age of 12 years, making it suitable for family adventure.

The tour is conducted on a luxury catamaran, accommodating a group of around 40 guests. It takes place from Thursday to Sunday of every week for eight hours, according to Discover Qatar.

On board is an expert guide explaining the majestic creatures to guests, in addition to complimentary breakfast, lunch and a variety of refreshments.

As an added benefit, those who reserve the Whale Sharks tour also enjoy a tranquil free night at the Fuwairit Kite Beach resort.

“As one of our flagship tours of Qatar’s diverse offerings, the ‘Whale Sharks in Qatar’ experience is well on its way to solidify the country’s position as the leading destination in the world to witness the breathtaking gathering of the gentle giants of the sea,” said Discover Qatar Senior Vice President, Steven Reynolds.

The rising popularity of this unique excursion is testament to our innate desire to discover and reconnect with our natural world.”

Now in its second edition, the ‘Whale Sharks in Qatar’ tour, first introduced in 2022, has already drawn nearly 500 adventurers, transforming them into pioneers of this once-in-a-lifetime observation of a natural spectacle, unparalleled in grandeur.

These tours contribute substantially to the preservation of the world’s largest fish species, now endangered, by enhancing understanding and appreciation of Whale Sharks, helping shield them from the looming threat of extinction.

The gigantic white-spotted fish reached 600 in numbers in 2020 in Doha, a total that is yet to be documented anywhere else in the world. They can grow to up to 18 metres in length and 30 tonnes in weight.

That’s the weight of at least two trucks. And they swim freely right here in Doha.

More than 100 whale sharks congregate near coral reef colonies 90 kilometers away from land between the months of April and September every year, as opposed to 4-5 weeks in other locations around the world.

The tours offer an extraordinary opportunity to observe these magnificent Whale Sharks from the safety of the vessel, ensuring a responsible and respectful experience that does not disturb their natural ecosystem.