Here are the top must-experience events in Qatar this weekend

Don’t have any plans this weekend? We’ve got you covered!

From immersing in rich Islamic art to savouring traditional Qatari cuisine, Doha promises an unforgettable weekend of cultural, culinary and artistic exploration.

From 18-20 May, the vibrant city will host a series of events that will captivate residents and visitors alike.

Whether you’re an art connoisseur, foodie, history buff or passionate explorer, we’ve got you covered!

Here’s a rundown of Qatar’s top 10 must-experience events this weekend.

Zwara: Focus on Forever Valentino Exhibition 2023

Immerse yourself in the innovative world of contemporary art with 13 cutting-edge artists from across the globe, including the exceptional talents of Surabhi Gaikwad, Rabab Abdulla and Mohammed Al Suwaidi.

Drawing inspiration from the iconic Forever Valentino exhibit housed at M7, these artists blend the enduring legacy of Maison Valentino with their own cultural backgrounds and values to create truly enchanting masterpieces.

Set in the heart of Qatar’s vibrant art scene, this extraordinary cultural celebration pays tribute to the power of artistic collaboration. The best part? It’s free to attend!

The exhibition runs from 9am to 7pm from Saturday to Thursday and from 1:30pm to 7pm on Friday at M7, Floor 1, creative learning space.

Visit Qatar’s first aquarium

The first-of-its-kind oceanic aquarium in Qatar, showcasing 80 unique species of aquatic life, including 3,063 creatures in 17 differently-sized basins, is a must-visit destination for all age groups.

It is located in Hamad Port visitor’s centre and offers a spectacular space to enjoy this weekend.

This aquatic wonderland not only promises to be a fun excursion but also offers an educational experience for visitors and students to learn about Qatar’s marine life and the Umm Al Houl ecosystem.

Build Your House Exhibition

Make sure not to miss the final day of Build Your House 2023, where you have the perfect opportunity to learn how to construct, refurbish or even morph your existing home into the place of your dreams.

This extraordinary 4-day exhibition boasts over 250 leading experts in residential design, construction and supplies, all keen to showcase their latest products, cutting-edge services and irresistible deals.

Take advantage of this vibrant forum for exchanging ideas and techniques to turn your dream home into a reality.

The exhibition is held at the Qatar National Convention Centre from 10am until 10pm. Be sure to check it out on its last day!

Sunset Cruise with Dhow:

Book a sunset cruise on a traditional dhow for an unforgettable view of the city’s skyline at either Coniche or Doha Port.

It is a serene experience, watching the sun set over the sparkling waters of the Arabian Gulf.

Music night

Get ready for an electrifying evening of music as the legendary Syrian vocalist, George Wassouf and the talented Melhem Zein take centre stage at the Mondrian Doha, on Thursday, 18 May.

This dynamic duo is gearing up to enthrall audiences with an array of their renowned and newest hits, promising a concert experience that’s destined to be etched in memory.