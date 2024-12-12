Her Game Festival 2024: Empowering Girls Through Sports and Inclusion in Morocco

Generation Amazing Foundation, in collaboration with LEAD Morocco and TIBU Africa, is proud to announce the official launch of the Her Game Festival, as part of the Years of Culture international cultural program, which this year highlights the cultural ties between Qatar and Morocco.

The Her Game Festival will take place on December 12 and 13, 2024, showcasing the power of sports as a driver for inclusion, gender equality, and personal growth. The festival will gather more than 170 players, 40 coaches, and various partners for sports and educational activities aimed at promoting women’s football, strengthening self-confidence, leadership, and fostering the personal development of participants.

Event Highlights

Day 1 – December 12, 2024:

Eight U15 girls’ football teams will converge at the LEAD Academy in Mansouria to participate in a dynamic football tournament.

Alongside the tournament, participants will benefit from a tailored workshop designed to enhance their skills and foster team spirit.

Day 2 – December 13, 2024:

The festival will move to the CIH BANK Club, where 80 girls and 40 coaches will engage in workshops promoting leadership and life skills development.

The final game of the Day 1 tournament will be hosted, offering a platform to celebrate the achievements and talent of the participants.

The festival will conclude with a final ceremony celebrating the collective achievements of all beneficiaries.

Her Game Festival showcases the dedication of all participating organizations to leveraging sports as a powerful tool for empowerment and capacity-building among marginalized youth. Generation Amazing Foundation partners with local stakeholders like LEAD Morocco and TIBU Morocco, as well as international organizations, to collectively promote equality, inclusion, and social development through sports. By empowering girls from Morocco’s most remote regions, this initiative creates pathways to opportunity and fosters the next generation of leaders and change-makers.

This initiative aligns with the broader goals of the Years of Culture program and underscores the importance of empowering young women through innovative and inclusive approaches.

About Years of Culture

The Years of Culture initiative, chaired by Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, spearheads long-lasting cultural partnerships between Qatar and other nations. It exists to promote respect and understanding among diverse cultures and serves as a catalyst for bringing people together, nurturing connections, encouraging dialogue, and deepening understanding. Though formal programming spans one year, the lasting impact continues through legacy projects. The Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture is developed in collaboration with leading organizations in Qatar with counterparts in Morocco and with assistance from the Moroccan Ministry of Youth, Culture, and Communication, Qatar’s Embassy in Morocco, and the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Qatar. Previous Years of Culture have included: Qatar-Japan 2012, Qatar-UK 2013, Qatar-Brazil 2014, Qatar- Türkiye 2015, Qatar-China 2016, Qatar-Germany 2017, Qatar-Russia 2018, Qatar-India 2019, Qatar- France 2020, Qatar-USA 2021, Qatar-MENASA 2022, and Qatar-Indonesia 2023.

Years of Culture Website: yearsofculture.qa

About Generation Amazing Foundation

The Generation Amazing Foundation (GA) is a human and social legacy focused organisation that launched in 2010 during Qatar’s successful bid for the 2022 FIFA World CupTM. GA operates its sport-for- development programmes in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and Qatar’s National Vision 2030 to promote sustainability, inclusion, and gender equality. GA’s unique methodology utilises the power of sports to impart crucial life skills including communication, leadership, teamwork and compassion to youth and communities in need across the globe. Since its launch, GA, in collaboration with key partners, has reached and positively impacted over 1 million lives in 75 countries and counting.

Learn more at www.generationamazing.qa

About LEAD Morocco

LEAD Morocco is a Moroccan non-profit organization established in 2019 with a mission to empower the future leaders of Morocco by harnessing the transformative power of sports. As a member of the international network LEAD Edu, the organization focuses on improving academic performance, breaking down gender barriers, and promoting socio-economic empowerment through sports. Specializing in leadership, social innovation, and sports for development, LEAD Morocco envisions an ecosystem that fosters the professional practice of sports while creating opportunities for marginalized youth to become ethical, empathetic, and entrepreneurial leaders. Through its program She Plays Football, LEAD Morocco has successfully impacted over 600 girl players, trained 37 female coaches, and collaborated with 30 sports associations across 7 regions in Morocco. By providing training, mentorship, and leadership development, the program empowers girls and young women to challenge gender stereotypes, build confidence, and participate in sports in safe and inclusive environments.

Website: leadmorocco.com

About Tibu Africa

Tibu Africa is an innovative Moroccan NGO that uses sports as a lever for social inclusion, education, and youth and women empowerment. Since its creation, it has been committed to positively transforming the lives of thousands of people in Africa through integrated sports and educational programs, emphasizing the development of essential life skills.

For more information: https://tibuafrica.org/