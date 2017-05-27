Wishing you a blessed Ramadan, from Doha News
Doha News wishes all our fans, friends and readers a blessed and peaceful month of Ramadan.
Saturday, May 27 marks the first day of fasting during the holy month in Qatar, and most of the world.
As hours for everything in Qatar – from banks to hospitals, restaurants and more – shift during Ramadan, we put together a handy guide to help you navigate the changes:
READ: The Doha News Ramadan 2017 opening hours guide
How will you be spending the month? Thoughts?
Please read our Comments Policy before joining the discussion. By commenting, you agree to abide by it.
Some comments may not be automatically published. This is not action taken by us, but instead, depending on whether or not you have verified your email address, or if your post triggers automatic flags.