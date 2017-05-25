Saudi: Ramadan fasting to begin on Saturday, May 27
The first fasting day of Ramadan will begin on Saturday, May 27, corresponding with the Islamic calendar year 1438 AH, officials in Saudi Arabia and the UAE have announced.
However, Qatar’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs (Awqaf) simply said that there was no moon tonight and an investigation will continue tomorrow.
Still, the lack of a moon sighting means that the month of Shabaan will conclude tomorrow.
And the month of Ramadan will officially began after sunset (Friday).
Friday is also when the first taraweeh (special night) prayers will take place at mosques across Qatar.
New schedule
Starting Saturday, expect shortened work hours (five hours a day for government employees, and six for the private sector), a ban on public eating and drinking during the day and other changes.
Shorter school days will also take effect on Sunday.
Check out our comprehensive list of business/restaurant hours here, and learn more about Ramadan in Qatar here.
Ramadan Kareem, almost! Thoughts?
