Doha News Ramadan 2017 opening hours guide

Most shops, government offices, restaurants and businesses in Qatar change their opening hours significantly during the month of Ramadan.

The first fasting day will either be on Friday or Saturday, depending on whether the moon is spotted after sunset tonight (May 25).

Here’s our Doha News guide to what’s open, and when, throughout the holy month this year.

Note that hours can change as Ramadan progresses. Some shops and malls stay open longer as Eid Al-Fitr approaches.

We will keep updating this list as more information comes in. If you have details you think we should add, please share them with us in the comments section.

And you can find out more about Ramadan in Qatar here.

Supermarkets

Lulu: D-Ring, Al Gharafa, Al Messila and Al Khor – Open Saturday to Thursday, 9am until 2am; open Friday from 8am to 10:30am, then closed for prayers. Then reopen from 12:30pm to 2am. Lulu Express Qatar Foundation/Al Rayyan – Open daily 8am until midnight. Closed for Friday prayers from 10:30am to 12:30pm. Lulu Center Al Rayyan Road – Open Saturday to Thursday, 10am to 4pm, then 7:30pm to midnight, and Fridays 4pm to midnight. Lulu Barwa City – Open Saturday to Thursday, 9am to 1am, and Fridays, 8am to 10:30pm then 12:30pm to 1am.

Family Food Center: All branches will be o pen Saturday to Thursday from 8:30am to 6pm, then 7:30pm to 1am. On Friday, they will open from 8:30am to 10:30am, 12:30pm to 6pm and then 7:30pm to midnight.

Monoprix: Dafna/West Bay – Open daily from 8am to 10pm. Closed for prayers on Friday from 11:30am to 1pm. Doha Festival City branch – during the first two weeks of Ramadan, open from 10am to 3pm, and 7:30pm to 1am. Last two weeks, open 10am to 1am. Closed for prayers on Friday.

Spinneys: All branches – Open daily from 8am to midnight. Friday closed from 11am to 12:30pm for prayers.

Malls

Although many shopping centers around Qatar remain open during the day for people to take walks and access the supermarket, most stores there will only be open at specific times. Here are some of them:

Mall of Qatar: First 15 days of Ramadan – most shops and kiosks will open from 10am to 3pm, then 7:30pm to midnight. Restaurants/food court will open from 5:30pm to 1am. Last 15 days of Ramadan – shops and kiosks will open from 10am to 4pm, then 7:30pm to 1am. Restaurants/food court will open from 5:30pm to 2am.

Doha Festival City: From the first day of Ramadan to June 10, most shops and kiosks will open from 10am to 3pm, then 7:30pm to 1am daily. From June 11until the last day of Ramadan, they will open from 10am to 1am daily (but close for Friday prayers). Food court and restaurants will open from iftar to 1am daily.

Villaggio: For the first two weeks of Ramadan, most shops and kiosks will be open Saturday to Thursday, 10am to 1:30pm, then 7:30pm to midnight. On Friday, they will only be open from 7:30pm to midnight. During the last two weeks of Ramadan, most shops will be open from 10am to 1:30pm, Saturday to Thursday, then 7:30pm to 1am. On Fridays, open from 7:30pm to 1am. Food court/restaurants and coffee shops will be open from iftar to mall closing.

Hyatt Plaza: For the first two weeks of Ramadan, most shops and kiosks will be open from 9am to 3pm and 8pm to midnight. During the second two weeks of Ramadan, they will be open from 9am-1am. Food court and cafes will be open from iftar to 1am throughout Ramadan.

Royal Plaza: Most shops and kiosks will be open Saturday to Thursday, 10am to 2pm, then 8pm to midnight. On Fridays, they will be open from 8pm to midnight only. All food outlets will be open from 6:30pm until mall closing.

Landmark Mall: Most shops and kiosks will be open Saturday to Thursday from 10am to 3pm, then from 7:30pm to 1am. On Friday, the mall will open from 7:30pm to 1am. The children’s area and food court will open from iftar to 1:30am.

Most shops and kiosks will be open Saturday to Thursday from 10am to 3pm, then from 7:30pm to 1am. On Friday, the mall will open from 7:30pm to 1am. The children’s area and food court will open from iftar to 1:30am. Lagoona Mall: Most shops will open from Saturday to Thursday from 10am to 3pm then 8pm to midnight; Friday from 8pm to midnight only. Restaurants will open from iftar to midnight.

Most shops will open from Saturday to Thursday from 10am to 3pm then 8pm to midnight; Friday from 8pm to midnight only. Restaurants will open from iftar to midnight. City Center: Most shops and kiosks will be open Saturday to Thursday from 10am to 1am. On Friday, they will open from 3pm to 1am. Restaurants/cafes and food court will open daily from iftar to 1am.

Most shops and kiosks will be open Saturday to Thursday from 10am to 1am. On Friday, they will open from 3pm to 1am. Restaurants/cafes and food court will open daily from iftar to 1am. Gulf Mall : Most stores will be open Saturday to Thursday from 10am to 3pm, then from 7:30pm to 1am. On Fridays, stores will be open from 7:30pm to 1am. The food court will be open from iftar to 1:30am.

Ezdan Mall: First 10 days of Ramadan – most shops and kiosks will open Sunday to Wednesday from 10am to 3pm, then 8pm to midnight. On Thursdays and Saturdays, they will open from 10am to 3pm, then 8pm to 1am. On Friday, they will be closed during the day and will open from 8pm to 1am. During the last 20 days of Ramadan – shops and kiosks will open Sunday to Wednesday from 10am until midnight, on Thursday and Saturday from 10am to 1am and Friday from 2pm until 1am. Throughout Ramadan, restaurants and food courts will open from iftar to midnight.

First 10 days of Ramadan – most shops and kiosks will open Sunday to Wednesday from 10am to 3pm, then 8pm to midnight. On Thursdays and Saturdays, they will open from 10am to 3pm, then 8pm to 1am. On Friday, they will be closed during the day and will open from 8pm to 1am. During the last 20 days of Ramadan – shops and kiosks will open Sunday to Wednesday from 10am until midnight, on Thursday and Saturday from 10am to 1am and Friday from 2pm until 1am. Throughout Ramadan, restaurants and food courts will open from iftar to midnight. Gate Mall: To be confirmed

To be confirmed The Mall: Most shops will be open from 10am to 3pm, then 7:30pm to midnight on weekdays. On Fridays, they are open from 7:30pm to midnight. Food outlets will be open after iftar until midnight.

Dar Al Salaam Mall : For the first 15 days, shops and kiosks will be open Saturday to Thursday from 10am to 3pm, then 8pm to midnight. On Friday, they will open from 2pm to midnight. During the last 15 days , shops and kiosks will open Saturday to Thursday from 10am to 1am; and Fridays from 2pm to 1am. The food court and restaurants will open from iftar to 1am throughout the month.

Al Khor Mall: For the first two weeks of Ramadan, most stores will be open Saturday to Thursday from 10am to 1pm, then from 7:30pm to 12:30am. On Fridays, stores will be open from 2pm to 5pm, then 7:30pm to 12:30am. The food court will be open from iftar to 1am.

Other shopping options

Ikea: The store is open Sunday to Wednesday from noon to midnight, and Thursday to Saturday from 1pm to 1am. The restaurant is open Sunday to Wednesday from iftar to 11pm and Thursday to Saturday from iftar to midnight.

Souq Waqif: Shops inside the souq will generally be open from 10am to 1pm, and then again from 7pm to midnight. Restaurants and cafes will open from sunset until the early hours of the morning.

MIA Park bazaar: Every Saturday from 5pm to 12 midnight.

The Pearl-Qatar: Shops will open from 10am until 2pm then again from 8pm until 12 midnight.

Hotel restaurants open during the day

W Doha: W Café and Teuscher will be open daily from 9am to midnight. Market will be open for breakfast from 6am to 11am, for lunch from noon to 4pm and for dinner from 5pm to 7pm. La Spiga will be open for lunch from noon to 4pm, for dinner from 5pm to 7pm and then from 6pm to 11:30 pm.

Grand Hyatt: The Santa Monica Breakfast Club will be open for all-day dining during Ramadan.

Intercontinental: Mykonos will open daily from 12:30pm, Coral for breakfast, lunch, and iftar, and the Pool Bar from 9am, serving non-alcoholic beverages only. Favorites from Belgian Café and Paloma will be served at the Tea Lounge opening from sunset to 1am.

Sharq – Al Liwan Restaurant will be open for breakfast set menu or à la carte from 6:30am to 10:30am and for à la carte lunch from noon to 3:30pm. During Ramadan, pool and beach operating hours are from 8am to 6pm.

Marriott Marquis: Quick Bites will open from 6am to 7pm, Cucina from noon to 11pm, Crossroads from 6am to 11am and the West End Patisserie from 10am to 10pm.

St Regis: Opal by Gordon Ramsay will be open for breakfast from 6am to 11am, for lunch from 12:30pm to 4pm, and dinner from 6pm to 11pm.

Kempinski Residences and Suites: Gourmet House will open daily from 7am until 10pm.

Marsa Malaz Kempinski: Cafe Murano will be open throughout the day to serve breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Double tree by Hilton: The L2 restaurant will be open for breakfast and lunch.

Westin Hotel: Seasonal Tastes is open for all-day dining.

Oryx Rotana: The Cellar restaurant will be open for breakfast from 6am to 10:30am, and for lunch from noon to 3:30pm.

Sheraton Grand Doha Hotel: The Executive Lounge will be open from 6am to 10:30am, noon to 3pm and 5pm until 8pm. Additionally, the Pool Cafe will be open for light snacks from 10am until 7pm daily, and Sweet Temptations from 4pm until 8pm.

Al Rayyan Hotel Doha (Mall of Qatar): The Mirage Lounge will open for breakfast and lunch.

The will open for breakfast and lunch. At the Radisson Blu , Bistro Bistro will be open 24 hours a day, and the Hyde Park Coffee Shop will open daily from 6am to 11pm.

, will be open 24 hours a day, and the will open daily from 6am to 11pm. At The Torch , Panorama will be open for breakfast from 6:30am to 10:30am and lunch from 12:30pm to 4pm.

, will be open for breakfast from 6:30am to 10:30am and lunch from 12:30pm to 4pm. Arumaila Boutique Hotel , Souq Waqif: The Al Canteen restaurant will be open daily from 8am to 4pm.

, Souq Waqif: The restaurant will be open daily from 8am to 4pm. Al Mirqab Boutique Hotel , Souq Waqif: Al Terrace will open every day from 7am to 10:30pm.

, Souq Waqif: will open every day from 7am to 10:30pm. The Four Seasons‘ Elements restaurant will open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Non-hotel restaurants open during the day

Most restaurants outside of hotels that are open during the daytime offer take-out or delivery only. There is no option to sit-in until iftar (around 6:30pm).

La Varenne (Tornado Tower, West Bay): Open for sit-down meals during Ramadan. Breakfast from 8am to 10:30am, lunch from 11:30am until 3pm and for dinner from 6pm until 10pm.

(Tornado Tower, West Bay): Open for sit-down meals during Ramadan. Breakfast from 8am to 10:30am, lunch from 11:30am until 3pm and for dinner from 6pm until 10pm. Bread and Bagels (Beach Tower, West Bay) : Open for delivery and takeaway from 9am to 11pm daily.

Shakespeare & Co: The Pearl-Qatar branch will open daily for delivery from noon to 5:30pm and for takeaway from noon to 1:30am, and the Dar Al Salam Mall and Mall of Qatar branches will be open for takeaway from noon to 1:30am. Dine-in begins at 6pm.

Eggspectation: Pearl-Qatar branch is open daily for delivery and takeaway from noon to 5:30pm, and dine-in from 6pm. Mall of Qatar branch is open for takeaway (no delivery) from noon to 1:30am.

Magnolia Bakery: Dar Al Salam Mall branch will open from 10am to 2am, with delivery and takeaway only from 10am to iftar. Branches at Ezdan Mall and Mall of Qatar will be open for delivery, takeaway and dine-in (after iftar) from 4pm to 2am daily.

Sandwich Factory (Gate Mall): Open for takeout and delivery from 9am until 2:30am on weekdays; and from noon to 2:30am on Friday and Saturday.

Jones the Grocer: The Gate Mall and The Pearl-Qatar branches will be open from 9am to 3pm for takeaway and from 6pm to midnight for dine-in. There will also be a delivery service from The Pearl branch from May 26 onwards from 5pm until 10pm.

The Chippy, Bin Omran: Open as normal during Ramadan for takeaway and delivery from 11am until 1am daily. Dine-in will begin after iftar every evening.

All Paul outlets will open at 10am for takeaway only until iftar.

Hamad International Airport

All restaurants and cafes past immigration/security will be open during the day.

However, “landside” eateries by check-in and after baggage reclaim, will remain closed until iftar.

Medical care

From May 28, all Sidra outpatient clinics will be open from 8am until 1pm.

outpatient clinics will be open from 8am until 1pm. Hamad Hospitals: All emergency services across HMC’s network of hospitals will continue to operate 24/7 as usual. Hamad General Hospital – Outpatient clinics will run Sunday to Thursday from 8am to 1pm and from 8:30pm to 11:30pm. The main Outpatient Department (OPD) pharmacy will open weekdays from 8am to 10:30am and from 8:30pm to midnight. Women’s Hospital – The OPD and pharmacy will open Sunday to Thursday from 8am to 1pm and from 7:30pm to 10:30pm. Al Wakra Hospital – The OPD will open Sunday to Thursday from 8am to 4pm, and the dental clinic will open Sunday to Thursday from 8am to 1pm and from 8pm to 11pm. The Obstetrics/Gynecology Clinic and the main pharmacy will operate from 8am to 4pm, Sunday to Thursday. Communicable Disease Center – OPD clinics will open from 8am to 5pm, Sunday to Wednesday, Thursday from 8am to 1pm. All supporting services including pharmacy, radiology and laboratory (phlebotomy) will be available during OPD operating times. Qatar Rehabilitation Institute – The OPD clinics will operate from 8am to 1pm, Sunday to Thursday. Pharmacy hours are from 8am to 1pm, Sunday to Thursday. The Cuban Hospital – There will be no change to OPD clinic and pharmacy timings and both will be open to patients Sunday to Thursday from 7:15am to 3pm. Heart Hospital – OPD clinics will open Sunday to Thursday from 8am to 1pm only. The OPD pharmacy will operate from 8am to 1pm, Sunday to Thursday and from 11am to 4pm on weekends. Al Khor Hospital – OPD clinics will open from 8am to 1pm, Sunday to Thursday and there will be no evening clinics. The pharmacy will be open from 7am to 3pm in the main OPD and from 7am to 11pm at the Pediatric Emergency Center. Rumailah Hospital – The OPD clinics will be open from 8am to 1pm, Sunday to Thursday. Pharmacy hours are from 8am to 3pm, Sunday to Thursday. Hamad Dental Center – Orthodontics and pediatric dentistry clinics will open from 8am to 4pm and endodontics, periodontics, prosthodontics and dental, diagnostic and DDSS services will operate from 8am to 1pm, Sunday to Thursday. Evening clinics will be scheduled from 8.30pm to 11.30pm, Sunday to Thursday. National Center for Cancer Care and Research – OPD clinics will open from 8am to 1pm, Sunday to Thursday and evening clinics on Mondays between 8:30pm to 11:30pm. The pharmacy will open from 8am to 3pm, Sunday to Thursday. Mental Health Services – The OPD and the pharmacy will open from 8am to 1pm and evening clinics will run from 8:30pm to 11:30pm at Hamad General Hospital on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays. The Referral and Booking Management System (RBMS) will operate from 7am to 10pm, Sunday to Thursday. Referrals for specialist services will be collected as usual from centers throughout Doha. Nesma’ak Customer Care will operate from 7am to 10pm, Sunday to Thursday and from 10am to 4pm on Friday and Saturday. Patients requiring any information can call 16060 during these times to inquire about or change their appointment.

All emergency services across HMC’s network of hospitals will continue to operate 24/7 as usual. Outpatient clinics will run Sunday to Thursday from 8am to 1pm and from 8:30pm to 11:30pm. The main Outpatient Department (OPD) pharmacy will open weekdays from 8am to 10:30am and from 8:30pm to midnight. The OPD and pharmacy will open Sunday to Thursday from 8am to 1pm and from 7:30pm to 10:30pm. The OPD will open Sunday to Thursday from 8am to 4pm, and the dental clinic will open Sunday to Thursday from 8am to 1pm and from 8pm to 11pm. The Obstetrics/Gynecology Clinic and the main pharmacy will operate from 8am to 4pm, Sunday to Thursday. OPD clinics will open from 8am to 5pm, Sunday to Wednesday, Thursday from 8am to 1pm. All supporting services including pharmacy, radiology and laboratory (phlebotomy) will be available during OPD operating times. The OPD clinics will operate from 8am to 1pm, Sunday to Thursday. Pharmacy hours are from 8am to 1pm, Sunday to Thursday. There will be no change to OPD clinic and pharmacy timings and both will be open to patients Sunday to Thursday from 7:15am to 3pm. OPD clinics will open Sunday to Thursday from 8am to 1pm only. The OPD pharmacy will operate from 8am to 1pm, Sunday to Thursday and from 11am to 4pm on weekends. OPD clinics will open from 8am to 1pm, Sunday to Thursday and there will be no evening clinics. The pharmacy will be open from 7am to 3pm in the main OPD and from 7am to 11pm at the Pediatric Emergency Center. The OPD clinics will be open from 8am to 1pm, Sunday to Thursday. Pharmacy hours are from 8am to 3pm, Sunday to Thursday. Orthodontics and pediatric dentistry clinics will open from 8am to 4pm and endodontics, periodontics, prosthodontics and dental, diagnostic and DDSS services will operate from 8am to 1pm, Sunday to Thursday. Evening clinics will be scheduled from 8.30pm to 11.30pm, Sunday to Thursday. OPD clinics will open from 8am to 1pm, Sunday to Thursday and evening clinics on Mondays between 8:30pm to 11:30pm. The pharmacy will open from 8am to 3pm, Sunday to Thursday. The OPD and the pharmacy will open from 8am to 1pm and evening clinics will run from 8:30pm to 11:30pm at Hamad General Hospital on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays. The (RBMS) will operate from 7am to 10pm, Sunday to Thursday. Referrals for specialist services will be collected as usual from centers throughout Doha. will operate from 7am to 10pm, Sunday to Thursday and from 10am to 4pm on Friday and Saturday. Patients requiring any information can call 16060 during these times to inquire about or change their appointment. The Medical Commission will be open daily from 9am until 6pm.

will be open daily from 9am until 6pm. Birth Registration: The offices for receiving applications for new-born registrations and for issuing birth certificates will be open during the following hours – Women’s Hospital, Al Khor Hospital, Al Wakrah Hospital, Cuban Hospital, Doha Clinic, Al Ahli Hospital and Al Emadi Hospital from 9:30am until 1:30pm. The Women’s Hospital and Al Emadi hospital will also be open from 2pm until 5pm.

Cinemas

Novo cinemas: The Pearl cinema will be open Saturday to Thursday from noon to 1am and on Friday from 2pm to 1am. 01 Mall – open Sunday to Wednesday from 11am to 1am, Thursday and Saturday from noon to 1am and on Friday from 1pm to 1am. Mall of Qatar – open weekdays from 10am to 1am and weekends from 11am to 2am.

cinema will be open Saturday to Thursday from noon to 1am and on Friday from 2pm to 1am. – open Sunday to Wednesday from 11am to 1am, Thursday and Saturday from noon to 1am and on Friday from 1pm to 1am. – open weekdays from 10am to 1am and weekends from 11am to 2am. Multiplex Cineco 3, Al Khor Mall: First two weeks of Ramadan, it will be open Saturday to Thursday, 10am to 4pm, then 7:30pm to 3am. Fridays, open from 12:30pm to 4pm then 7:30pm to 3am.

Flik Cinema at Lagoona Mall: Open daily from 7pm until 3am.

Open daily from 7pm until 3am. Cineco, Gulf Mall: Saturday to Thursday from 10am to 6pm, then 7:30pm to 1am. Friday from 7:30pm to 1am.

Museums/Galleries

Museum of Islamic Art (MIA): Open Saturday to Thursday from 8pm to midnight. Closed Friday.

Open Saturday to Thursday from 8pm to midnight. Closed Friday. Al Riwaq: Open Saturday to Thursday from 8pm to midnight. Closed Friday.

Open Saturday to Thursday from 8pm to midnight. Closed Friday. Mathaf: Open Saturday to Thursday from 9am to 4pm. Closed Friday.

Open Saturday to Thursday from 9am to 4pm. Closed Friday. QM Gallery at Katara: Closed Sunday. Open Monday to Wednesday from 8pm to midnight (gallery only open until May 31).

Closed Sunday. Open Monday to Wednesday from 8pm to midnight (gallery only open until May 31). Fire Station: Garage gallery Open Saturday to Thursday from 8am to 1:30pm, then 8:30pm to 11:30pm. Open Friday from 8:30pm to 11:30pm. Cass Art shop open Saturday to Thursday from 9am to 2pm then 8pm to 1am. Open Friday 8pm to 1am.

Play areas/entertainment

Aqua Park: Open daily from 8pm until 2am.

Open daily from 8pm until 2am. Ray’s Reef, Royal Plaza: Open daily from 10am until 2pm, then 8pm to midnight. Fridays, open from 8pm to midnight.

Open daily from 10am until 2pm, then 8pm to midnight. Fridays, open from 8pm to midnight. Fun Ville: Ezdan Mall – Sunday to Wednesday, open from 10am to 3pm, then 8pm to midnight. Thursday and Saturday, open from 8am until 1am, Fridays open from 8pm to 1am. Al Wakrah – Saturday to Thursday, open 9am to 1pm, then 7pm to 9pm. Closed Friday. Barwa City – Saturday to Thursday, open from 10am to 1pm, then 7pm to midnight. Fridays, open from 2:30pm to 12:30am. Al Khor – Saturday to Thursday, 10am to 1pm then 7:30pm to 12:30am. On Fridays, open from 7:30pm to 12:30am. Barwa Village and Al Asmakh Mall – hours to be confirmed.

Sunday to Wednesday, open from 10am to 3pm, then 8pm to midnight. Thursday and Saturday, open from 8am until 1am, Fridays open from 8pm to 1am. – Saturday to Thursday, open 9am to 1pm, then 7pm to 9pm. Closed Friday. – Saturday to Thursday, open from 10am to 1pm, then 7pm to midnight. Fridays, open from 2:30pm to 12:30am. Saturday to Thursday, 10am to 1pm then 7:30pm to 12:30am. On Fridays, open from 7:30pm to 12:30am. and – hours to be confirmed. Fun City at City Center – Open daily from 7pm to 1am.

at City Center – Open daily from 7pm to 1am. Megapolis (Medina Centrale, The Pearl): To be confirmed.

Can Do at Gate Mall : This play area will be open Saturday to Thursday from noon to midnight, and on Friday from 1pm to 1am.

Gymboree at Gate Mall: Open from Saturday to Thursday, 10am to 10pm, and on Friday from 1pm to 10pm.

KidzMondo at Mall of Qatar: Open Saturday to Thursday from 9am to 1pm, then 8pm to midnight, and on Friday from 8pm until midnight.

Funderdome at Dar Al Salam mall: Open daily from 2pm until 6pm, then 7pm until 1am.

Jungle Zone at Hyatt Plaza: Open daily from 6:30pm until midnight.

Banks

QNB : Branches at City Center, The Mall, Landmark, Lagoona, Villaggio, Gulf Mall, Mall of Qatar, Doha Festival City, Medina Centrale at the Pearl-Qatar and the Mortgage Loan Center will open from Saturday to Thursday, 10am to 3pm, then 8pm to midnight. They will open on Friday from 8pm to midnight. Branches at Exhibition cards center, C-Ring Road cards center, Al Sadd cards center, Bin Omran, Rayyan (Al Shafi), Al Sadd, SME center and Ain Khaled corporate will open Sunday to Thursday from 9am to 2pm then 8pm to midnight. The branch at ECCH will open Sunday to Thursday 9am to noon then 8pm to 10:30pm. Souq Waqif branch will open Saturday to Thursday from 9am to 2pm, then 8pm to midnight. Branches at the Marriott Hotel, Al Khor Mall e-branch and Porto Arabia e-branch will be open 24 hours daily. All other branches will open Sunday to Thursday from 9am to 2pm.

: Branches at and the will open from Saturday to Thursday, 10am to 3pm, then 8pm to midnight. They will open on Friday from 8pm to midnight. Branches at will open Sunday to Thursday from 9am to 2pm then 8pm to midnight. The branch at will open Sunday to Thursday 9am to noon then 8pm to 10:30pm. branch will open Saturday to Thursday from 9am to 2pm, then 8pm to midnight. Branches at the and will be open 24 hours daily. will open Sunday to Thursday from 9am to 2pm. Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB): All branches will be open Sunday to Thursday from 9am until 2pm. Branches at Al-Fanar, Salwa Road, Airport Road, Al Rayyan, Al Sadd, Al Wakra, and Al Khor will also be open in the evenings from Sunday to Wednesday from 9pm to 11:30pm and Saturday from 9am to noon. Branches at Doha Festival City, Dar Al Salam Mall, Al Gharrafa (Q-Mall), The Gate Mall, City Centre, The Pearl (Medina Centrale) and the Mall of Qatar will open Saturday to Thursday from 10:30am to 2:30pm and then from 9pm to 11:30pm, Friday from 9pm to 11:30pm only.

will be open Sunday to Thursday from 9am until 2pm. Branches at and will also be open in the evenings from to from and from Masraf Al Rayan: Shopping mall branches will be open Saturday to Thursday from 10am to 2pm then 8:30pm to 12 midnight. Friday 8:30pm until 12 midnight. All other branches will be open Sunday to Thursday from 9am until 2pm.

branches will be open Saturday to Thursday from 10am to 2pm then 8:30pm to 12 midnight. Friday 8:30pm until 12 midnight. will be open Sunday to Thursday from 9am until 2pm. Ahli Bank: Branches at Al Markhiya, Al Mirqab and Old Airport will be open from Sunday to Thursday 9am until 2pm then 9pm until 11pm. City Center branch will open Saturday to Thursday from 10am to 3pm then 9pm to 12 midnight and on Friday from 9pm to 12 midnight only. The following branches will also be open on a Saturday from 9am until 12 noon – Salwa Road, Al Mirqab, Old Airport, Al Markhiya, Crowne Plaza and the Industrial Area .

Branches at and will be open from Sunday to Thursday 9am until 2pm then 9pm until 11pm. branch will open Saturday to Thursday from 10am to 3pm then 9pm to 12 midnight and on Friday from 9pm to 12 midnight only. The following branches will also be open on a Saturday from 9am until 12 noon – and the . Doha Bank: The main branch, Al Mirqab branch and the Cash Center will open Sunday to Thursday from 9am to 2pm then from 8:30pm to 10:30pm. Branches at City Center, Abu Hamour, Mall of Qatar and Lulu stores (D-Ring, Gharafa and Al Khor) will open Saturday to Thursday 10am to 1pm then 8:30pm to 11pm and on Friday from 8:30pm to 11pm.

Miscellaneous

Qatar Distribution Company (QDC) closes on Friday, May 25. It’s reopening date is to be confirmed.

Trucks will not be allowed in the city center during the peak hours of 9am until 9:30am, between 1:30pm and 3pm and during the evening rush hours from 5:30pm until 12 midnight.

(Note: All timings are subject to change at short notice).

