Hamad International Airport records July 2024 as the busiest month in history

Hamad International Airport recorded 4.73 million passengers in July

Hamad International Airport (DOH) set a new benchmark in its operational history by announcing July 2024 as the busiest month ever recorded.

The airport served 4.73 million passengers during this period, marking a notable 10.2% increase compared to July of the previous year.

Prior to this record, the busiest month at Hamad International Airport was January 2024, when the airport served 4.5 million passengers. The growth from January to July highlights the robust and ongoing expansion of the airport’s operations and services.

According to DOH press release, one of the primary factors contributing to this significant increase was the rise in flight frequencies by the airport’s airline partners. This adjustment was a direct response to the increased demand during the peak summer travel season.

Qatar Airways has played a crucial role in this record breaking month. The airline expanded its network of destinations and launched seasonal summer operations. These expansions have notably improved connectivity, making Hamad International Airport a more attractive option for international travelers.

The load factor reached 82.8%, indicating high flight occupancy and the top travel destinations included London, Bangkok, Dubai, Riyadh, and Jeddah, whereas within the country India, USA, UK, Saudi Arabia, and UAE were at the top.

The total number of aircraft movements at Hamad International Airport also saw a positive trend, rising by 3.9% compared to the previous month.