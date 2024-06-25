‘Grave situation’: Qatari PM meets British foreign minister for Gaza talks

Israel’s Prime Minister said he’s “not ready” to end the fighting, despite the Gaza death toll and humanitarian crisis worsening



The Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, met with his British counterpart David Cameron to discuss the ongoing Israeli war on the besieged Gaza Strip.



During the meeting in London on Monday, Sheikh Mohammed and Cameron unpacked “the gravity of the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories,” according to Qatar’s Foreign Affairs Ministry.

“We seek to unify and strengthen efforts aimed at stopping the war in the Gaza Strip and ensuring a continued and sustainable flow of humanitarian aid,” Sheikh Mohammed.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry also reported that the two delegations discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan and Ukraine, as well as enhancing cooperation between Qatar and the UK, particularly in the realm of investment.

Netanyahu rejects ceasefire proposal

According to the latest figures by the Gaza Health Ministry, at least 37,626 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s nearly nine-month long bombardment of the enclave. Thousands more are presumed dead and trapped under the rubble.

A further 86,098 people have been injured.

Despite these staggering figures, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has staunchly rejected the UN-backed ceasefire plan, despite opposing claims from Washington.



“I am not ready to stop the war and for Hamas to remain,” Netanyahu told Israeli media on Sunday.



He also recently blasted President Joe Biden’s “inconceivable” stance of withholding weapons to the Israeli army.



However, Qatar’s prime minister confirmed that the Gulf state remains unwavering in its efforts and in its role as a mediator to achieve a lasting ceasefire.



In a press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier this month, Sheikh Mohammed stressed the necessity of finding an end to Israel’s aggression on the Gaza Strip.

“Without a doubt, we need to take a clear position and demand an end to this war,” he said.