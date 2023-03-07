Geneva International Motor Show to draw over 200,000 visitors to Qatar

The motor show is expected to offer car enthusiasts an unforgettable and outstanding automotive experience.

Mark your calendar! Qatar’s glorious edition of the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) is anticipated to draw more than 200,000 visitors to the European country, organisers said on Monday.

A total 0f over 1000 media representatives from around the world are also scheduled to cover the event, taking the occasion one step closer to flaunting a historical show that will be remembered in all editions moving forward.

The first-ever auto show will take place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) and several other significant locations throughout Doha from 5-14 October 2023.

On October 8 2023, GIMS Qatar will take place in conjunction with the Formula 1 Grand Prix.

The biggest names in the global automotive industry will be gathered at this ground-breaking, historic auto show, which will be held in a setting that is truly immersive.

“We are delighted to organise the region’s first-ever Geneva International Motor Show Qatar edition. The event is designed to attract car enthusiasts not only in Qatar and the region but also from all over the world, especially Europe,” said Sandro Mesquita, CEO of the Geneva International Motor Show.

“The region is well-known for its love of cars, and GIMS Qatar is being organised to complement that passion while also creating a unique opportunity for the people to connect with their passion.”

What to expect

The newly curated auto show will feature test drives, first-time reveals, and automobile exhibitions featuring the most recent designs, innovations and automotive technology, at the Lusail International Circuit.

The programme will be completed with a sneak peek of the eagerly anticipated Qatar Auto Museum exhibit, which will feature car collections from around the world, including supercars, limited editions, racing and classic vehicles.

Mesquita described the 10-day event’s highlights as including not only the main exhibition at DECC but also roadshows and test drives around the city, in addition to off-road test drives in the desert, and much more.

“There will also be a parade of excellence to celebrate the best of automotive, which will be held at the Corniche. It will be an opportunity to connect with the local community and other car enthusiasts who will be attending from different parts of the world,” he added.

“We are organizing an event that is for everybody, and as long as you are passionate about cars, there is something for you at GIMS Qatar. GIMS Qatar will be a true festival of global automotive events for more than a week, something that the region has never witnessed before,” Mesquita noted.

The COO of Qatar Tourism, Berthold Trenkel, said that the Qatar edition of the Geneva International Motor Show will further enhance the Gulf nation’s already well-known global reputation as a destination of note for distinctive and top-notch events.

“We are bringing a unique experience to the region to the delight of all automobile lovers. This is the first time in the region that an event of this nature is being organised to coincide with a Formula One Grand Prix, making it an experience of a lifetime for all participants. We look forward to welcoming everyone from all over the world,” Trenkel said.