Gaza’s children mark Eid Al Fitr celebrations at Qatar’s The Pearl

Palestinian children from Gaza mark Eid Al Fitr celebrations at the Duck Lake and Fanar Fairuz (Temba Arena) at The Pearl-Qatar.

The United Development Company (UDC) partnered with Seashore to dedicate the festivities to welcoming the children of Gaza.

UDC expressed that the core objective of the event is to foster an inclusive atmosphere for families, uniting communities in celebration while acknowledging the resilience of the Gaza children currently undergoing treatment in Qatar.

As of Monday, Qatar evacuated the 22nd batch of wounded Palestinians, though it remains unclear how many have been evacuated.

This falls within Qatar’s goal to treat at least 1,500 injured Palestinians as part of an initiative driven by the nation’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Attendees can anticipate a plethora of family-friendly activities and games catering to all ages.

“The Eid Celebrations on The Pearl Island provide a unique opportunity for residents and visitors to come together in solidarity and celebration,” said UDC.

Meanwhile, Palestinians in Gaza marked Eid Al Fitr with Israeli airstrikes and alarming rates of hunger while being left with only rubble from 229 destroyed mosques to pray on.

On the eve of Eid, Israel killed at least 14 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in an airstrike that targeted a residential square in Nusseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, according to Wafa.

Israel then killed five others, including children, on Wednesday evening in an airstrike on a vehicle in the west of Gaza. Between the night before Eid and the first day of the holiday, Israel killed at least 122 people while injuring 56 others, according to Wafa.

The attacks raised the total figure of those killed by Israel in Gaza to 33,482, with 76,049 others injured.