From classic cars to retail therapy: 5 events to check out in Qatar this weekend

The beginning of a new month only means more activities and events, especially during the upcoming weekend in Doha.

A wide range of events are lined up this weekend in Qatar for families and friends to enjoy after a long week at work, school or university. Some of the events are approaching their final days this weekend, only to make way for many more to come.

From bringing joy to rescue animals, shopping to celebrating Palestine’s heritage, Doha News has compiled a list of five events worth checking out between Friday and Saturday.

1. QAWS Shelter Open Day

The Qatar Animal Welfare Society is celebrating its 20-year anniversary in Doha on Saturday with an open-day at the shelter on Saturday.

Located in Mukaynis, the shelter is ready to welcome animal lovers to support those that have been rescued by the organisation. The rescuers will share the stories of some of the animals and open up the chance for adoption, volunteering and fostering.

Visitors can meet farm animals, pet puppies, play with cats and walk dogs. While the event is free to enter, QAWS would appreciate gifts for the animals at the shelter.

2. Autumn Trade Fair 2024

Since it is the last days of the month and paychecks are likely out, shopping addicts can visit the mega Autumn Trade Fair, also in Katara’s southern area.

Running until May 10, the event features the largest shopping tent in the southern area with a variety of items to choose from.

3. Palestinian Cultural Heritage Festival

This weekend is the last chance to check out the Palestinian Cultural Heritage Festival, running in the southern area of Katara Cultural Village until Saturday.

Taking place in its sixth edition, this year’s festival is celebrating Palestine’s heritage, resilience and its rich lands. There are numerous booths all the way from Palestine selling food items and Palestinian embroidery for the public to purchase from.

The latest edition is also taking place as Gaza continues to witness the ongoing Israeli genocidal war, a time when highlighting the Palestinian cause globally has become more crucial than ever.

The festival is open every day from 4:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. local time at the Southern Area of Katara Cultural Village.

4. Baraha Luxury Classic Cars Exhibition

This one’s for car lovers, especially the classic ones.

Barahat Msheireb is hosting the second edition of the Classic Car Exhibition until May 3, showcasing a wide range of classic cars presented by the Gulf Qatar Classic Car Association from different eras.

The exhibition is open between 10:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. and is free to enter.

5. 2024 AFC U-23 Asian Cup, Qatar

Of course, this weekend’s event lineup also includes a sporting event with the sixth edition of the U-23 Asian Cup.

The final game is taking place on Friday between Japan and Uzbekistan at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium at 6:30 p.m.