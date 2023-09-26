What to expect at Qatar’s first Geneva International Motor Show

In addition to the main GIMS event in DECC, automotive lovers can participate in a range of events dotted around Qatar.

The wait is nearly over for Qatar as it prepares to host the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS), due to be held for the first time ever outside of the Swiss city next Thursday.

The event will run from October 7-14 and is expected to be an ultimate spectacle for car enthusiasts with a plethora of different events on show. The main display will be held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center throughout the week, where 32 different luxurious car brands will be exhibiting their newest and exclusive machines.

In addition to the main event, automotive lovers will be pleased to know that there will be events dotted around Qatar.

For those craving a traditional desert expedition, the ‘Adventure Hub’ show between October 7-13 will show off exclusive car displays, offer off road activities, live performances and much more.

For those who want to soak up the atmosphere throughout, GIMS is offering an option to book accommodation at The Outpost Al Barari Camp, a quintessential Qatari desert experience providing an opportunity for event goers to stay close to the action while indulging in a luxury and traditional resort.

Daily scheduling at this event runs from 3-8pm.

Other events include the Future Design forum on 9 October, consisting of live lectures and discussions on the future of car design, as well the Parade of Excellence on the evening of October 12, in which the streets of Lusail Boulevard will be transformed into a motorhead paradise.

Spectators will be able to witness up to a hundred state-of-the-art cars cruising along the iconic avenue.

The event concludes a heavily motor influenced start of October for Qatar, as it will coincide with the highly anticipated Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix being held at Lusail International Circuit, from October 6-8.

Also next month, for motorcycle racing fans, the circuit is set to host the MotoGP Grand Prix from November 17-19. For ticket information on both of these events, please visit the circuit’s website.