Four Hamad Medical Corporation employees among 16 convicted for bribery, money laundering

The court also ordered that non-Qatari nationals be deported from the country once their sentences were completed.

The Public Prosecution announced that the competent court had issued a ruling in the cases of 16 defendants referred by the Public Prosecution, including four Hamad Medical Corporation employees, for various crimes.

The decision made by the court was “in addition to the statement issued by the Attorney General’s Office on 7/5/2023 referring 16 defendants, including 4 employees of Hamad Medical Corporation, to the competent criminal.”

Bribery, exploitation, abuse of public funds, violating the freedom and integrity of state-related tenders, and money laundering are among the crimes committed.

The competent court sentenced the four HMC employees to prison, with the first defendant, a Qatari official, receiving a 15-year sentence and a QR729 million fine.

The second defendant will be imprisoned for 11 years and fined QR171 million.

The third defendant received a ten-year sentence and a QR144 million fine.

The fourth and final HMC employee was sentenced to 14 years in prison and a QR313 million fine.

Ten other defendants, including two Qatari nationals and owners of companies that contracted with Hamad Medical Corporation, were sentenced to five years in prison and a fine of QR228 million for one, and eight years in prison and a fine of QR25 million for the other.

Eight defendants who worked for those companies, six of whom were Indian and two of Jordanian nationality, were sentenced to 14 years in prison for two of them, 8 years for two others, 10 years for one, 6 years for one, 5 years for one, and 4 years for one.

The fine imposed on the eight defendants varied, with a maximum of 195 million riyals and a minimum of 5 million riyal.

The court also acquitted two defendants, one Qatari and the other Jordanian.