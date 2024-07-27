Global sporting events have the potential for worldwide connection and awe. Why didn’t the Paris 2024 Olympic Opening Ceremony take advantage of that?

The ceremony is an opportunity to showcase and educate culture, identity, and while encouraging global unity. Paris skipped all of that.

It’s no secret that the success of global sporting events is predicted by its opening ceremony. The host country’s meticulous planning, showmanship, and detectable levels of investment send messages to the world of not just how seriously they take the job but also how much they cherish their guests, their viewers, and their athletes.

What unfolded yesterday in Paris – the illustrious capital of fashion and beauty and a hub of culture? We were confronted with a skewed portrayal of Paris, painting it as a city tainted by challenges in social communication for current and future generations. We saw pop culture trends at play and an overly comical version of a violent history. We saw nothing of awe or inspiration.

This platform is a unique – and often unrepeated – opportunity to showcase a host nation’s culture, characteristics, geography, and ambiance, delivering a poetic ode for inclusivity. It acts as a profound expression of the country to the international community. It’s a chance to show global leadership as it upholds the regulations of the organizing sports committee, shuns discrimination, and fosters a respectful environment for the exchange of ideas and political perspectives.

Ultimately, it’s a reflection of what this host nation hopes for the world and how it reads the global political atmosphere.

Qatar had demonstrated a remarkable portrayal of its culture and heritage for a global audience during the World Cup 2022 and the Asian Games 2006. The grandeur of the opening ceremonies were also humble and showcased the best part of Qatari culture: its unyielding, incomparable hospitality. Above all, Qatar always seeks for this message to shine through.

But Qatar is not alone. The opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in London 2012 was a spectacle that celebrated Britain’s historical contribution to the medical field and astonished viewers with its advancements in transportation. London’s transportation system stands as one of the oldest in existence, a testament to the country’s enduring legacy of innovation and progress. It used this opportunity to showcase national pride without ridicule or cliche.

The Beijing Games of 2008 also made a profound statement to the world with its breathtaking opening ceremony, which served as a showcase of China’s intricate history, vibrant culture, and technological achievements. The ceremony depicted a vision of unity and progress, featured mesmerizing performances, elaborate choreography, and dazzling, even captivating, visual effects. Through this grand display, Beijing effectively communicated – and even educated – the world of its rich heritage and aspirations. The world was excited for an unforgettable Olympic Games.

The role of the host country must be committed to nurturing and guiding both the present and future generations, a challenge as much as it is a privilege. Not only has France banned hijab-wearing athletes, it further isolated itself from the world as detached and uncaring. I encourage the country, as the games move forward, to recommit to dialogue and mindfulness, so that the world doesn’t feel out of place and unwelcomed as it grapples with undeniable polarization and volatile political circumstances. So that from Paris, we are not again left lacking.

This article is an opinion piece by Maryam AlJassim and does not necessarily reflect the views of Doha News, its editorial board, or staff.

Maryam AlJassim is a marketing professional dedicated to strategizing the marketing and communications sector to new heights while preserving and celebrating the cultural heritage and community pride that propel Qatar.