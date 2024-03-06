Qatari plane carrying aid for Gaza lands in El Arish, as Doha evacuates more injured Palestinians

Doha has been vocally calling for a comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza while describing the Israeli war as a “genocide” on multiple occasions.

A Qatari Armed Forces aid aircraft intended for Palestinians in Gaza touched down in the city of El Arish on Tuesday, carrying 34 tons of aid, including food supplies provided by the Qatari Red Crescent.

This delivery stands as the 83rd in a series of planes dispatched to address the alarming situation for the Palestinian people amid the ongoing Israeli genocide in the besieged Strip.

Since Israel renewed its indiscriminate onslaught on the enclave on October 7, as many as 2.2 million Palestinians in Gaza are battling the imminent risk of famine.

Also, the eighteenth batch of wounded Palestinians from the Gaza Strip was also evacuated in preparation for their treatment in Doha.

Qatar seeks to treat at least 1,500 injured Palestinians as part of an initiative driven by the nation’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Within five months, Israel has killed at least 30,631 Palestinians while wounding 72,043 others. The genocidal war, coupled with the complete Israeli blockade on Gaza, has created a humanitarian catastrophe, pushing more than two million people into starvation.

More disturbing reports of children, newborns and elderly dying of starvation have been surfacing. On Monday, a child identified as Yazan Al-Kafarneh died in Rafah due to severe malnutrition.

Qatar has been vocally calling for a comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza while describing the Israeli war as a “genocide” on multiple occasions.

Mediated by Qatar and Egypt, a truce last year between November 24 and December 1 enabled the release of at least 110 Israeli and foreign captives from Gaza.