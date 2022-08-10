Ford Bronco returns with new two-door and first-ever four-door models

Located in the heart of Doha, Al Mana Motors is Qatar’s only specialist Ford dealership.

Ford Bronco returns as the flagship of a new all-4×4 family of rugged SUVs, with a classic two-door and a first-ever four-door; both are engineered with Built Wild Extreme Durability Testing, Capability and Innovative Design for segment-leading 4×4 capability, long-term off-road performance and dependability.

Thrilling: Bronco features powerful EcoBoost engines with segment-exclusive 7-speed manual transmission and available 35-inch tires; Bronco excels with available best-in-class 94.75:1 crawl ratio, ground clearance, suspension travel and water fording capabilities, plus break-over and departure angles.

Ready for fun: Bronco two-door and four-door models can get you to the trails fast with quick-release stowable roof panels and doors on select versions; available cutting-edge off-road drive technologies and segment-exclusive digital trail mapping allow owners to easily plan, record and share their experiences via an all-in-one app.

The all-4×4 Bronco brand is Built Wild™ and ready to deliver thrilling experiences with its heritage-inspired style, engineering and smart off-road technology, plus innovative features to help outdoor enthusiasts create adventures in the most remote corners of the world.

“We created the Bronco family to elevate every aspect of off-road adventure and equipped them with class-leading chassis hardware and exclusive technologies to raise the bar in the rugged 4×4 segment and take people further into the wild,” said Jim Farley, Ford chief operating officer.

“They’re built with the toughness of an F-Series truck and performance spirit of Mustang – and come wrapped in one of the most stunning and functional off-road designs that’s true to the original Bronco design DNA.”

Al Mana Motors

With exclusive access to Ford’s globally-renowned range of cars, crossovers, SUVs and trucks, from the economical and practical Ford.

Al Mana Motors is able to offer unrivalled choice. Whether you’re looking for luxury or affordability, Al Mana Motors has the right vehicle for you.

Visit now and see the Al Mana Motors showroom for yourself and test drive a new Ford Bronco!