For the love of art: Qatar International Art Festival to kick off soon

Are you an art enthusiast? Mark your calendar for the fourth edition of the Qatar International Art Festival [QIAF] set to take place in the Cultural Village Foundation – Katara.

As part of its initiatives to improve Qatar’s standing as an international hub for the arts, Katara has organised the festival in collaboration with Maps International, set to take place from 25-30 September.

300 artists from 65 nations will participate in the Gulf nation’s annual and biggest art festival, which aims to give exposure to the artists and promote their work through print, electronic, digital and social media.

“The festival offers other benefits to participants, including promotion of their work, interaction with print, electronic, digital and social media, interaction with selected art collectors, art investors and potential buyers,” QIAF said on its website.

The festival features nine different artistic events, including a cultural tour of Qatar, an exhibition of paintings and sculptures, a live painting seminar, an art fashion show, courses taught by industry professionals, a panel discussion about art, an exhibition of artwork, a cultural gathering and a dinner gathering.

The festival records notable participation from Qatar every year thanks to the enormous support from the public, which serves as a global stage for artists from Qatar and other countries to participate in the country’s art scene.

“It has become a privilege for an artist to be in Qatar. Here one can get amazing opportunities to exhibit their skills and add a few feathers of recognition in their plume,” the website added.

In 2010, Qatar was declared a ‘cultural’ country of the region.