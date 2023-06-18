Fnac Qatar recognised for ‘Best International Performance and Growth’

The award celebrates Fnac Qatar’s outstanding performance in the year 2022.

Fnac Qatar has been awarded the prestigious “Best International Performance and Growth” accolade for its achievements in 2022.

This award, presented by Fnac Darty Group, marks the second time that Fnac Qatar has received such esteemed recognition, solidifying its position as a global benchmark for excellence.

Mr. Bader Al-Darwish, Chairman and Managing Director of Darwish Holding, accepted the award from Mr. Enrique Martinez, CEO of Fnac Darty Group, during a special ceremony held last week at Fnac Darty’s headquarters in Paris, France.

The award serves as a testament to Fnac Qatar’s steady dedication to providing its customers with the latest products, services and expert support.

Receiving this distinguished award for the second time, following its initial win in 2019, sheds light on the company’s commitment to maintaining its leadership position, demonstrating exceptional performance and enhancing the brand’s reputation in the region.

Following the ceremony, Mr. Bader Al-Darwish stated, “We are honoured to receive this significant award. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to Fnac Darty for their unwavering support and confidence in our potential.

This recognition further strengthens our commitment to continuous growth and success, serving as a powerful motivation to push boundaries and achieve new milestones in the industry.”

Fnac Qatar operates under the umbrella of Darwish Holding, an esteemed conglomerate renowned for its portfolio of distinguished companies providing individuals, businesses, and the community with high quality products and services.

Since its inception in 2015 with the opening of its first store in Qatar at Lagoona Mall, Fnac Qatar has emerged as a vibrant cultural hub, uniting like-minded individuals in an environment that appeals to a diverse audience.

Fnac Qatar organises events each year, underscoring the brand’s commitment to ensuring broad access to all forms of culture.