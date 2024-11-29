Five key storylines to watch at the Qatar Grand Prix 2024

The Driver’s Championship race might have been decided but there is still plenty to look forward to in Lusail Circuit this weekend.

It’s almost lights out and away we go time as Formula One returns to Qatar for the penultimate race of the calendar in Lusail this weekend.

While Max Verstappen secured his fourth World Championship with a fifth-place finish in Las Vegas, there are still plenty of exciting storylines that are worth keeping an eye on at the Lusail International Circuit.

I. Changes to the circuit

Ahead of the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix, F1’s governing body, the FIA and official tyre supplier Pirelli have implemented changes to the Lusail Circuit, citing problems that occurred during last year’s race.

To minimise tyre damage, sharp shapes of the several “pyramid” kerbs in the fast corners across the circuit have been smoothened out this time around.

The kerbs at seven corners have been rounded off to avoid the small cuts in tyres that occurred last year, which had prompted the FIA to enforce an 18-lap maximum stint per set.

The smoothened corners include one, two, four, and 10, as well as the sequence from 12 to 14, which the FIA said will enhance safety and maintain track limits.

In short, expect faster exits from corners!

II. Hamilton’s penultimate Mercedes race

After 12 seasons that saw him become World Champion a whopping seven times, Lewis Hamilton’s time at Mercedes will soon come to an end, with the Qatar Grand Prix being his penultimate race with the team.

The British driver joined the Silver Arrows in 2012 as F1’s hottest prospect, having won the title with McLaren in 2008. He then went on to win six titles with the German manufacturer, picking up 84 wins and 153 podiums on the way.

With two races remaining, Hamilton enters the final stretch with renewed morale after his podium finish in Las Vegas. He could be poised for another strong performance, especially at a circuit where he made history in 2021 as the first driver to win an F1 race.

Read more on Hamilton’s penultimate race and his journey here.

Hamilton won the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix back in 2021 in a convincing manner. (Photo/ F1)

III. Mounting pressure on Perez

With plenty of options at Red Bull’s disposal, Sergio Perez’s recent run of form means there will be scrutiny on the Mexican driver’s future, especially his last podium coming back in April in China.

Red Bull enters the race with Max Verstappen still riding the high of his title celebration in Las Vegas, while Sergio Perez struggled to secure just a single point with a 10th-place finish after two races. Adding to his challenges is the rising form of Yuki Tsunoda, who could further intensify the pressure on Perez.

Hence, the Qatar Grand Prix will present yet another opportunity for the Mexican to correct his course – or at least buy some time before Red Bull’s shareholders meet to decide on the future of his seat at the end of the season.

Sergio Perez finished within points in Las Vegas but the question on his future will continue to arise. (Photo/ F1)

IV. Season’s last sprint race

The Qatar Grand Prix is the last one with a sprint weekend in this year’s calendar and the first one since Belgium back in July.

The action will start on Friday with the FP1 and qualifying for the sprint, the latter of which will set the grid for Saturday’s Sprint.

Spanning 100km, the Sprint does not affect Sunday’s main race, but it offers valuable points for drivers finishing in the top eight. Think of it as a mini-race that still promises to carry drama and excitement.

The winner takes away eight points, whereas the eighth-placed driver picks up one.

It then will come down to Saturday’s qualifying after the sprint to determine the grid positions for the ultimate header on Sunday.

Cars in action during the Qatar Grand Prix 2023.

V. Fierce battle for Constructors’ Championship

Following Red Bull’s dominant 2023 and Mercedes’ long-standing reign, it feels strange to have a tight battle between three teams for the Constructors’ championship heading into the penultimate race of the season.

Toppers McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull are separated by just 53 points between them and a perfect weekend in Qatar will yield 59 points, putting more drama in the mix.

A high-flying weekend for McLaren will see the Papaya win the title for the first time since 1998, but if it goes any other way, the showdown will continue in Abu Dhabi.

A perfect weekend for either Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc or Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will see Ferrari or Red Bull heading into the final race of the season as the leaders in the Constructors’ race.

It does not get more interesting than this!