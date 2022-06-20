Final philharmonic orchestra concerts to take place in Doha before bidding stage goodbye

Looking for a breathtaking experience? Keep an eye on these two concerts taking place this month by Qatar’s best orchestra.

Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra (QPO) are set to perform two concerts this month before they bid the stage farewell for a long break.

The first concert, titled Classical Hits – Bruch Violin Concert, will take place on 21 June, featuring Mozart’s most complex achievements and one of the greatest operas of all time “Don Giovanni – Overture.”

The second, and last concert for a while, will take place on 25 June under the title Northern European Impressions.

Both concerts will be held at Katara Cultura Village, Opera House at 7:30pm, so make sure to book your tickets beforehand!

Along with Beethoven’s “Symphony No.4”, the first concert will also include “Violin Concerto No. 1,” one of Max Bruch’s most well-known violin concerts for solo violin.

One of the most renowned multi-grounded violinists of our time, QPO’s Joo Young Oh, will also perform a solo violin piece for the audience, showcasing his skills in what will surely be a spectacular performance on stage.

For those eying the Northern European Impression Concert, get ready to witness global favourites like Edvard Grieg’s “Peer Gynt, Suite No. 1” and Jean Sibelius’ most enduring composition, “Finlandia,” which represents the struggle of building a nation.

Finally, the enduring themes of Sibelius’ Symphony No. 2 are expected to bring the performance to a close.

Both concerts will be lead by Elias Grandy, one of the top young conductors currently performing. Since 2015, Grandy has served as the general music director of the Heidelberg Opera and Philharmonic Orchestra in Germany.

Ticket prices ranges between 75 QAR and 200 QAR, depending on the seating. A green Ehteraz is mandatory for entry.