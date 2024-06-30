‘Farewell’: Jeff Koons’ iconic Dugong departs from Doha

Standing at 24 metres high and stretching for 32 metres, the iridescent installation had been a landmark in Doha’s Masrah Park for a year and a half.

Qatar Museums (QM) has announced the decommissioning of the Dugong iridescent sculpture, following earlier speculation on social media about its dismantling.

Standing at 24 metres high and stretching over 32 metres long, the sculpture by American artist Jeff Koons had been a landmark in Doha’s Masrah Park for a year and a half.

“As we bid farewell to this beloved sculpture we are thankful to [Jeff Koons] and his team for creating such a magnificent work that became an iconic part of our city during this key moment in our history,” QM said in a statement on Saturday.

Initially, the piece – which is a nod to Qatar’s marine heritage – was only to take residence in Doha for six months before and after the historic 2022 FIFA World Cup games in Qatar, the QM announcement read.

The news was met with an outpour of heartbroken comments from the Qatari artistic community, with many calling for the captivating sculpture to remain in Qatar’s capital.

Hassan Al Herz, who was among those who expressed regret over the news, emphasised that the Dugong sculpture brought Jeff Koons’ vision to Qatar, which especially benefits those who lack the opportunities to experience the American creative’s exhibitions abroad.



“We need more installations from the pop art movement,” Al Herz said to Doha News. He highlighted that such initiatives not only introduce this genre to the local community but also foster connections between Qatari culture and the international art scene.



“Jeff’s Dugong was a prime example of this dynamic by bringing joy to people taking rides or walks through West Bay, while also educating them about our culture,” he said.



QM commissioned the stainless steel public art piece for the World Cup. It was unveiled in November 2022 in collaboration with Ashghal’s Supervisory Committee of Beautification of Roads and Public Places.



Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani, QM chairperson, was present during its unveiling. She was joined by Ashghal President Saad bin Ahmad Al Muhannadi and Koons, who described the piece’s impetus as raising awareness about the dugong’s population decline.



Qatar is home to the world’s second largest population of the marine mammal, otherwise known as sea cows, with herds of 600-700 recorded in the Gulf state’s waters. Dugongs first appeared in the Arabian Gulf’s seas as early as 7,500 years ago.

However, due to increasing coastal pollution and seagrass habitat loss from global residential and commercial development, the International Union for Conservation of Nature has classified the species as vulnerable.



Bosco Menezes, who collaborated on a calendar project featuring the famed ‘Dugong,’ expressed a deep connection to the recently removed installation.

“Especially as their numbers decline, art provides a beautiful way to spotlight their habitat loss,” he shared with Doha News.