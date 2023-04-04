Fan zone to welcome crowds as rivals Al Duhail take on Al Sadd at Qatar Cup final

Al Duhail will enter the match against Al Sadd after defeating a brave Umm Salal 1-0 in the Ooredoo Cup season finale.

Qatar Stars League (QSL) organisers anticipate a considerable turnout of fans for the Qatar Cup final, set to kick off between Al Duhail and Al Sadd at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium on Thursday.

A fan zone is being set up alongside several entertainment events for families and kids, replicating scenes witnessed during the hosting of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 late last year.

QSL’s Executive Director of Sales of Marketing and Communications, Hassan Rabiah al-Kuwari, voiced his excitement for the upcoming fixture.

“I congratulate the two teams – Al Sadd and Al Duhail – on their qualification for the final of the eighth edition of Qatar Cup, to which the QSL attaches great importance.”

“The match is scheduled for late evening, and as we have seen in the football games in past week or so, many fans are enjoying at the stadiums. So we expect a large number of fans, and many are already making their ticket bookings,” al-Kuwari added.

To accommodate the large groups of fans, al-Kuwari said “a fan zone will be set up on the sidelines of the match, and its doors will open from 8pm, two hours prior to kick-off. It will feature activities and entertainment shows for children, families, and all age groups.”

The head of Football Operations at the QSL, Ahmed Abdullah al-Sayed, spoke on the final being distinct from other matches in the league.

“The final will not have extra-time. If there is a tie then the match would head straight into the shootout,” al-Sayed said.