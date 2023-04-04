Rumble in Tunisia: Qatar SC clashes against CS Sfaxien as tensions flare in the stands

A tense game between the two sides came to an end with a goalless draw setting up an exciting match-up in the return leg.

The first-leg match of the first qualifying round of the King Salman Club Cup ended with a draw for Qatar SC and Tunisian club CS Sfaxien as both sides fell short of devising any goal contributions.

In a feverish game at Tunsia’s home crowd of Stade Taieb Mhiri, Qatar’s players stood squabbling with the North African side as flares erupted within the pitch.

Countless Sfaxien fans filled up the 20,000-seat venue, lighting up flares that threw the Qatari squad into a taut environment away from their standard game settings.

With several attacks arriving from both teams, neither Qatar SC nor CS Sfaxien could find consistency on offensive plays, as shots were completely off target.

Holding a slightly larger possession than the Qataris, CS Sfaxien rimmed one short on-target strike while two off-target shots.

The riled-up tensions in the stands ultimately diverted the attention of the Qatari team as midfielder Bashar Resan lost his calm in the second half of the game to throw the ball at the head of this Sfaxien ball-boy.

The act made Resan a target by Sfaxien fans as bottles were thrown at Resan.

Commentator of the match Samir Al-Maarafi voiced during the play, “In Ramadan, let’s calm down a little.”

Moments later, in the 71st minute, Qatar SC goalkeeper Saate’a Al Abbasi fell onto the pitch after a flare tossed by fans landed and erupted right next to the footballer.

Qatar SC goalkeeper Saate’a Al Abbasi fell onto the pitch after a flare thrown by CS Sfaxien fans landed right next to him, during their #KingSalmanClubCup qualifier first leg game in Sfax, Tunisia pic.twitter.com/oO7wXVodpY — Qatar Football Live (@QFootLive) April 3, 2023

Medical officials rushed to the fumed-up stadium to check on the footballer who eventually rose to his feet.

Ending in a goalless draw, Qatar will host the return leg of the match in Doha’s Suhaim bin Hamad Stadium of Qatar Sports Club on 11 April.