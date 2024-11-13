Experts address global health challenges at WISH 2024 Summit in Doha

This year’s summit is dedicated to evidence-based solutions for some of the most urgent global health issues in conflict-affected regions.

The World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH) 2024, Qatar Foundation’s biennial global conference, has kicked off, focusing on developing evidence-based solutions for the world’s most pressing health challenges.

The two-day event, running from November 13 to 14, took place at the Qatar National Convention Centre, and was attended by Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation.

“This year has been the bloodiest ever for the health sector,” she wrote on her Instagram page. “WISH is highlighting the impact of the deliberate targeting of the sector and its workers in war and conflict zones, and examining ways to mitigate the repercussions.”

Under the theme ‘Humanizing Health: Conflict, Equity, and Resilience’, this year’s summit brought together more than 3,000 health professionals. It discussed the role of health innovation in ensuring inclusivity, with a special focus on vulnerable communities and conflict-affected regions.

Sheikha Moza bint Nasser [centre] attends the opening ceremony of the World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH) at the Qatar National Convention Centre [Sheikha Moza bint Nasser/Instagram]

Lord Ara Darzi of Denham, the Executive Chair of WISH, highlighted the challenges faced by healthcare providers in conflict zones, particularly the destruction of healthcare infrastructure. He condemned attacks on healthcare personnel, stressing that such actions are indefensible.

In a similar vein, Christos Christou, President of Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), expressed his concerns over the normalisation of attacks on healthcare facilities and workers in conflict zones.

He referred to the dire situation in the Gaza Strip, where healthcare professionals continue to provide life-saving care under extreme conditions, often without basic resources.

Global health challenges

The WISH 2024 summit kicked off with key discussions on global health issues, including the first session on “Protecting Health in Armed Conflict”, co-hosted with WHO.

Other topics included antimicrobial resistance and AI in healthcare ethics, featuring speakers like Professor Dame Sally Davies and Mohammed Ghaly from Hamad Bin Khalifa University.

WISH’s partnership with WHO has resulted in three research projects focused on critical health challenges, aiming to translate research into practical solutions for conflict-affected regions.

Former Minister of Public Health, Hanan Al Kuwari, emphasised the critical need for healthcare accessibility and acknowledged Qatar’s commitment to global cooperation.

“The toll of war and displacement has tested humanity’s resilience, highlighting the need for peace and protection,” she said.