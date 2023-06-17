Ex-Twitter CEO believes in Musk to do ‘the right thing’ amid free speech controversy

The expert shared his insights on Elon Musk, controversies surrounding Twitter, issues related to free speech, and the promising future of AI.

Jack Dorsey, the co-founder of Twitter, weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding the social media platform’s handling of free speech, amid tensions with global governments.

In a recent interview with Breaking Points, the expert also touched on the involvement of tech tycoon Elon Musk with Twitter and the burgeoning world of artificial intelligence (AI).

Under fire from various nations, including India, Nigeria, and Turkey, Twitter has been threatened to be blocked unless it complies with demands to restrict certain user accounts.

Dorsey, however, refuted these allegations, which were promptly dismissed by the Indian government as a gross distortion of the truth.

Adding to the global debate on content censorship, Dorsey discussed the recent release of the Twitter Files, a cache of documents exposing pressures from corporations and governments for content regulation on the platform.

While acknowledging some of the revelations as “questionable”, he commended his employees’ actions, particularly during the Hunter Biden laptop controversy.

“I was surprised by the level of engagement with government agencies,” Dorsey stated.

In addition, Dorsey expressed his satisfaction with Elon Musk’s growing engagement with Twitter.

He revealed that he had always hoped Musk would join the board, and was thrilled when the SpaceX and Tesla CEO decided to bid for the company.

Despite Musk’s decision to implement a policy permitting all legally allowable content, which Dorsey acknowledged had led to increased scrutiny from global governments, he maintained his confidence in Musk.

“It all looked fairly reckless, but I do have confidence that he’ll figure it out,” said Dorsey.

AI is a ‘necessity’

Dorsey also touched on the subject of artificial intelligence, specifically the emergence of open-source AI and its potential implications for society.

Emphasising that halting the progress of AI is impractical, he underscored the necessity of appropriate regulation as the technology continues to evolve.

“There is a balancing effect of people doing the right thing and looking at ways to protect the overall technology and, ultimately, protect humanity,” said Dorsey.

“I hope we have an honest conversation about some of the harms around more and more social distancing [technology],” he said.

Though he shared his reservations about the potential impacts of technologies like Metaverse and other virtual reality platforms, he recognised their growing popularity.

He concluded by advocating for an open dialogue about the possible adverse effects of these platforms, especially in promoting social isolation.