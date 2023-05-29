Qatar says majority of Expo 2023 Doha infrastructure complete six months ahead of opening

The Expo 2023 Doha, expected to draw over 3 million visitors worldwide.

Approximately 80% of the infrastructure development work for the highly anticipated International Horticultural Exhibition Expo 2023, also known as Expo 2023 Doha, is now complete, according to the Minister of Municipality, Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie.

Dr. Al Subaie, who also chairs the Expo 2023 Doha Committee, added that the remaining 20% of tasks consist of some pavilions and temporary facilities currently under construction, though they are expected to be completed ahead of the Expo opening in October.

“We are expecting over 3 million visitors and have confirmed participation from 70 countries,” stated the minister. The exhibition is slated to run for six months, commencing on 2 October 2023 in the sprawling Al Bidda Park in Doha.

On Sunday, the GCC General Secretariat signed an agreement to participate prominently in the event.

Speaking on the GCC General Secretariat’s involvement, Dr. Al Subaie stressed the importance of its contribution, saying, “Their participation will add value to the GCC’s ongoing efforts in promoting sustainability, tree plantation, and greenery,” reported The Peninsula.

The GCC Secretary-General, Jassim Mohammed Al Budaiwi, shared that as part of the agreement, a grand GCC pavilion called ‘Towards A Green Gulf.. For A Sustainable Environment’ would be installed at the Expo. The pavilion will highlight the collaborative GCC efforts, plans, and strategies centered on environmental and agricultural sectors.

“It will present initiatives targeting climate change, combating desertification, increasing vegetation cover, ensuring food security, and supporting small and medium enterprises, among others,” explained Al Budaiwi.

The secretary-general also noted that Qatar’s hosting of Expo 2023 Doha demonstrates the international community’s faith in the nation’s capability and distinction in orchestrating such global events.

Muhammad Ali Al Khouri, Secretary-General of Expo 2023 Doha, applauded the GCC General Secretariat’s partnership agreement. Al Khouri sees the partnership as a testament that the exhibition will address critical topics relevant to the entire GCC, such as mitigating desertification and identifying effective sustainability strategies.

Al Khouri said the GCC pavilion will provide a comprehensive overview of the joint Gulf initiatives and underscore the countries’ contributions to global sustainability efforts.

“The pavilion will showcase Gulf competencies and their successes in leveraging technology and innovation to modernise agriculture and direct Gulf capital towards profitable investments,” he said.