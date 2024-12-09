Epic Escapes: Discover Angry Birds World, Snow Dunes and Virtuocity in Qatar

Qatar’s vibrant entertainment scene has incredible offers at Angry Birds World, Snow Dunes, and Virtuocity. These much-loved destinations are rolling out exclusive deals, inviting visitors to indulge in thrilling rides, snowy escapes and immersive gaming.

Angry Birds World: A haven of thrills for all ages

At the heart of Qatar’s entertainment landscape, Angry Birds World delivers an action-packed adventure for families and friends alike. With the Day Pass, visitors can enjoy three hours of unlimited access to exhilarating rides, fun-filled kiddie attractions, and engaging skill games.

Ticket prices are QAR 149 for one person and QAR 199 for two people. For more information, please contact 4042 0444 or 5042 0444. Terms and conditions apply.

Snow Dunes, Snowy Tuesday: The Coolest Deal of the Week

Every Tuesday, Snow Dunes offers the ultimate mid-week escape with the Snowy Tuesday

deal—an exciting experience for just 89 QAR!

Here’s what you get for your 2-hour session:

Unlimited Rides – Enjoy non-stop fun with unlimited snow tubing, sledding, and

more.

A Souvenir – Take home a keepsake to remember your snowy adventure.

A Snack – Recharge with a tasty snack during your visit.

This unbeatable offer makes Tuesday the perfect day to unwind and have fun with family or friends. With unlimited access to all rides, you can make the most of your time at Snow Dunes! For more information, please contact 4042 0444 or 5042 0444. Terms and conditions apply.

Virtuocity: Redefining gaming with Wacky Wednesdays

Gamers in Qatar have something special to look forward to with Wacky Wednesdays at

Virtuocity. Dive into unlimited gaming sessions spanning PC and console platforms, arcade

games, VR adventures, and billiards—all for just QAR 69.

Ticket price is QAR 69 per person for unlimited play every Wednesday. For more information, reach 4042 0444 or 5042 0444. Terms and conditions apply.

From the vibrant energy of Angry Birds World to the chilly charm of Snow Dunes and the

immersive thrills of Virtuocity, these offers underscore Qatar’s dedication to offering world-class entertainment experiences for residents and visitors alike.