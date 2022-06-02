Enjoy uninterrupted internet experience with ‘Gate to Gate’ system on Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines passengers can now enjoy an uninterrupted internet service from the moment the aircraft’ gates close and up until they land at their destination.

No data, no problem! Turkish Airlines is now providing a better, uninterrupted internet connection on board its planes for a comfortable and superior travel experience for all its passengers.

The airline has been providing internet service above the cloud since 2011 but was only activated when the aircraft was above 10,000 feet, Now, with the introduction of the new ‘Gate to Gate’ system, passengers will be able to surf the internet as soon as the aircraft doors are closed and will continue up until they are open at the destination.

“We are happy to extend our internet coverage area as the airline that flies to more countries than any other and provides the greatest coverage of international connections,” Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the

Executive Committee, Professor Dr Ahmet Bolat stated on the new technology.

“We will continue to work on new technologies in order to provide the best of virtual world just like we do with the real one.”

In May, the innovative ‘Gate to Gate’ service was set in motion on 131 Turkish Airlines aircraft, 74 narrow-body, and 57 wide-body. The Turkish freight carrier will gradually expand the service to other aircraft in its fleet that has internet.

Turkish Airlines, a Star Alliance member, was founded in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft. Almost 90 years later, the airline now has a fleet of 372 (passenger and cargo) aircraft traveling to 338 destinations in 333 cities (282 international and 51 domestic) in 129 countries.

Visit Turkish Airlines’ website or their social media platforms for more information.