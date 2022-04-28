Turkish Airlines launches sustainability themed aircraft

Turkish Airlines used a special leaf design for its aircraft which uses environmentally friendly biofuel.

Turkish Airlines has used a special design adorned with leaves on its Airbus 321 type TC-JSU tail numbered aircraft which was used on its environmentalist fuel operation.

The global carrier operated its first flight with the new themed aircraft to Stockholm with TK1795 flight. The flight that used biofuel during its operation was also conducted using the zero waste approach, in keeping with the objective to lead to wider adoption of environmentally friendly fuel.

Apart from providing information on the sustainability actions with the Green Class concept of this first flight, the flag carrier also took new environmentally conscious steps on this flight. Kraft tissues, paper cups, wooden salt and pepper shakers were used on the flight. Additionally, with their health in mind, all passengers were served complimentary green tea.

Other special measures included the eco-friendly pillow covers and blankets which were produced with 100% recycled threads in order to save on water. FSC certified wooden toys were also gifted to young guests.

“As the national flag carrier of our country, our aircraft with its new design is now in the skies to underline the importance of sustainability for us. With the biofuel expression on our aircraft, we wish to emphasise the significance of using sustainable aviation fuel as it is one of the biggest hurdles of aviation industry’s struggle against carbon emissions,” said Ahmet Bolat, On the environmentally friendly aircraft, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee. “Thus, we are supporting the biofuel manufacturing efforts and aim to increase our flights which use biofuel during their operations.”

The internationally renown carrier will continue its efforts to lower its carbon emissions with the new generation aircraft added to its already young fleet that averages in 8.5 years of age. It also plans to add new cities that are served with operations using biofuel on top of Stockholm, Oslo, Gothenburg, Copenhagen, Paris and London.