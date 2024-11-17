Empowering Youth: QatarDebates, Paris Peace Forum Champion South-South Cooperation

QatarDebates, in collaboration with the Paris Peace Forum, hosted a panel discussion titled ‘The Role of Youth in Strengthening South-South Cooperation’ on November 13.

In a compelling dialogue that united visionaries and youth leaders, QatarDebates, in collaboration with the Paris Peace Forum, hosted a panel discussion titled ‘The Role of Youth in Strengthening South-South Cooperation’ on November 13. The event, held at the historic Chapsal Theatre in Paris, was part of the forum’s seventh edition, emphasising capacity-building and global coordination in a fractured world.

The session explored the transformative potential of South-South partnerships in driving economic growth, innovation, and sustainable development. With a focus on empowering youth, the dialogue underscored the importance of young voices in addressing cross-border challenges, fostering innovative solutions, and building a more balanced global system.

A call for youth empowerment

Hind Al Muftah from QatarDebates moderated the session, which featured distinguished panelists including Mariana Campos, Director of the México Evalúa Foundation; Bora Kamwanya, Vice President of the African Youth Union; and Victoria Marquez, a student specialising in International Governance and Diplomacy. Each brought unique insights into how youth-led initiatives could redefine collaboration between developing nations.

Abdulrahman Al-Subaie, Director of Programs at QatarDebates, praised the ongoing partnership with the Paris Peace Forum and Sciences Po, highlighting their shared mission to amplify youth voices. “We believe in the pivotal role of youth in international cooperation. This partnership is designed to empower young people, fostering their creativity and preparing them to lead global solutions,” Al-Subaie said.

Youth perspectives on global challenges

Mariana Campos, Director General of Mexico Evalúa, speaking at the QataDebates, Paris Peace Forum Photo Credit: QatarDebates

Mariana Campos emphasised the session’s value as a platform for innovative dialogue, stating, “Youth are not just stakeholders; they are essential partners in shaping a balanced global landscape. Their involvement in decision-making is critical to building democratic governance that meets present and future challenges.”

Victoria Marquez echoed this sentiment, calling for action at the grassroots level. “Change begins with ourselves and our immediate reality. By addressing small details, we build trust to tackle larger global issues,” she remarked, inspiring the audience to take local action with global impact in mind.

Strengthening Global Ties

A panel discussion titled ‘The Role of Youth in Strengthening South-South Cooperation’was hosted by QatarDebates in collaboration with the Paris Peace Forum. Photo Credit: QatarDebates.

The discussion also explored how South-South cooperation can unlock shared strengths among developing nations, moving beyond traditional dependencies on the Global North. Attendees reflected on how youth-driven strategies could drive innovation, strengthen governance, and promote equity in addressing global crises.

Fatima Al-Dhiyab from QatarDebates highlighted the significance of such partnerships, calling them “a critical step in showcasing the creative capabilities of youth and their vital role in decision-making on global issues.” She stressed the importance of youth inclusion in international initiatives as fundamental partners in shaping solutions.