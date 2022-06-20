Elon Musk to appear at Qatar Economic Forum 2022

Billionaire and CEO of SpaceX Elon Musk has been confirmed for this year’s Qatar Economic Forum 2022 in the capital Doha.

The QEF, powered by Bloomberg, listed Musk as a speaker, though it remains unclear whether the Tesla founder will attend in person.

On Tuesday, Musk will take part in a session dubbed ‘In Conversation With Elon Musk’, alongside Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait, according to the official QEF website.

World leaders and entrepreneurs from around the world have already started arriving in the Qatari capital for the start of the second QEF event.

The high-profile Bloomberg event, launched under the theme “Equalising the Global Recovery” this year, is taking place between 20-22 June under the patronage of Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Various heads of states, more than 500 business leaders, and more than 75 keynote speakers are scheduled to discuss the latest economic trends, challenges, as well as post-pandemic recovery through numerous sessions.

Other key topics to be put under the spotlight is the elimination of world poverty, reduction of inflation, the prospects of globalisation, as well as energy transformation and reduction of carbon emissions.

With climate change continuing to pose a threat to the world, officials at QEF are set to delve into ways to maintain economic growth without further contributing to the environmental crisis.

Bloomberg Media CEO Scott Havens said the forum is an opportunity for world leaders to discuss ways to drive global economic recovery in a sustainable and comprehensive manner.

As Qatar gears to host the highly-anticipated 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the first to take place in the Middle East, the sporting event is also a main topic and a special area of focus for this year’s event.

Some of the sessions taking place will be attended by prominent sports officials, including FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Secretary General at Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC) Hassan Al Thawadi, and Chief Executive Officer FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Nasser Al Khater.