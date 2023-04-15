Eid joy: Weekend of spectacular music, fireworks, and fun-filled festivities

Don’t have plans for Eid yet? Get ready for an electrifying weekend of fun and festivities in Qatar as the country celebrates the joyous occasion.

Qatar Tourism, in collaboration with Qatar Airways, is all geared up and ready to kick off its ‘Feel Eid in Qatar’ campaign, which promises to be a thrilling experience for residents and visitors alike.

With an action-packed lineup of events, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. From spectacular music concerts featuring the region’s most revered artists to fun-filled children’s shows and sports festivals, the weekend is jam-packed with excitement and entertainment.

“We are thrilled to maintain the positive momentum from our ‘Feel Winter in Qatar’ campaign and present this exciting programme of activities for Eid 2023 celebrations. We invite residents to join us in experiencing the true spirit of Eid in Qatar this year,” said Sheikha Hessa Al Thani, Head of Marketing and Planning at Qatar Tourism.

Winterwonderland reopens

Leading entertainment venues will take part in various Eid festivities, such as the Lusail Winter Wonderland, which will re-open during Eid for families to enjoy.

Sounds of the city

The highlight of the celebrations has to be the three nights of the region’s best music, featuring some of the most popular artists in the Middle East. Under Qatar Tourism’s flagship programme, ‘Qatar Live,’ the Al Mayassa Theatre at QNCC will host the unforgettable performances.

On Friday, April 21, Tamer Hosny will perform his medley of much-loved hits, paired up with the electrifying DJ Rouge. On Saturday, April 22, iconic artists Marwan Khoury and Najwa Karam lead the line-up for a celebration of the country’s significant contributions to regional music.

Finally, on Sunday, April 23, a lively celebration of Khaleeji music will take place, featuring a trio of the genre’s most popular artists, including Qatar’s very own Fahad Al Kubaisi, Hams, and Balqees.

Extraordinary fireworks

Photo for illustrative purposes only.

But that’s not all. Every night at 9 pm, the Doha Corniche will light up with a breathtaking fireworks display, guaranteed to leave you awestruck.

For your little ones too!

For families with children, the much-loved kids’ show “Shaun the Sheep” will be playing at Lusail Multipurpose Hall for three days, while Asia Town will come alive with a sports festival and live stage shows by famous artists.

To make your Eid staycation even more unique, Qatar Tourism has an extensive collection of world-class hotels offering exclusive deals and packages. For more information, head to visitqatar.com/eid.