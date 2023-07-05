Egypt’s Al Ahly midfielder Hamdi Fathi to join Al-Wakra SC

The player will undergo medical scans after arriving in Doha before sealing the deal.

Qatar’s premier football club, Al-Wakrah SC, has successfully negotiated the acquisition of Egyptian Al Ahly’s star midfielder, Hamdi Fathi, the club has confirmed.

Al-Wakrah SC’s spokesperson, Mohammad bin Fahed Al-Thani, reportedly stated that a series of negotiations involving all parties have been ongoing over the past few weeks, culminating in a comprehensive agreement on all aspects of the deal.

“Negotiations started between all parties the two clubs and the player through the past weeks until reaching an agreement over all the details,” he stated.

Hamdi Fathi, a celebrated Egyptian footballer, is well-known for his remarkable performances as a midfielder for Al Ahly, one of the most prominent clubs in Egyptian and African football.

The player has also made a name for himself in international football, representing Egypt in multiple global competitions, including the Africa Cup of Nations.

His performances have drawn praise and attention from clubs around the world, with Qatar’s Al-Wakrah SC beating competitors to the deal.

Mohammad confirmed the last stages of the deal are in sight as all parties have reached an agreement on the contract’s terms and conditions, noting an official signing is now required.

The official added that the imminent steps include Fathi undergoing medical examinations once he lands in Doha this week.

Following the test results, the client will schedule and announce the contract signing date and introduce the player at a press conference.

Fathi’s signing would mark the final addition to Al-Wakrah SC’s professional roster and will see the club then shift its focus towards preparations for the new season, including participation in AFC Champions League and local championships, he added.