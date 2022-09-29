Dusit International opens its third hotel in Qatar – Dusit Hotel and Suites – Doha

The luxury hotel opens its doors on 1 October 2022.

Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, is expanding its unique brand of gracious hospitality in the Middle East with the opening of Dusit Hotel and Suites – Doha, the third Dusit-branded hotel in Qatar, owned by Al Majed Group Holding.

Opening on 1st October, the sky-scraping 50-storey property comprises 192 luxury serviced apartments in Doha’s bustling West Bay district, a renowned business and commercial hub near popular tourist attractions such as Souq Waqif and Doha Corniche. Hamad International Airport is just 20 minutes away by car.

Steeped in intricate artistic design, Dusit Hotel and Suites – Doha’s serviced suites feature generous living space, making them ideal for families and groups looking for luxury accommodation. Overlooking Dusit’s impressive cityscape, the property’s three-bedroom duplex penthouses span two floors and offer between 338 to 370 sq m of space.

The largest accommodation, covering 1,104 sq m, boasts six spacious bedrooms, living and dining areas, an ensuite hot tub, a private swimming pool and sauna, and a panoramic view of Doha.

Dusit Hotel and Suites – Doha is also home to six culinary hot spots, including the globally acclaimed Indian restaurant, Qureshi Bukhara; Torafugu, a modern Japanese concept; Oro by Alfredo Russo, an Italian restaurant and lounge spearheaded by Michelin-star chef Alfredo Russo; a rooftop 360-degree gastropub; an elegant lobby lounge; and a cigar lounge.

The hotel also offers a host of wellness facilities, including Namm Spa, a fitness centre, and indoor and outdoor swimming pools.

“With our prime location in Doha’s vibrant West Bay, our unique array of luxury suites, and the eclectic range of dining options on offer, Dusit Hotel and Suites – Doha comprises all the elements to deliver comfort, service excellence, and a remarkable experience for international and local guests alike,” said Mr Raghu Menon, Cluster General Manager, Dusit Hotel and Suites – Doha.

“With the FIFA World Cup approaching very soon, and global travel rebounding, we are excited to welcome the world to discover Dusit’s unique brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality at Dusit Hotel and Suites – Doha.”

Dusit Hotel and Suites – Doha marked its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Mr Ahmed Mahdi Al Majed, Chairman of Al Majed Group Holding; Mr Gilles Cretallaz, Chief Operating Officer of Dusit International; H.E. Mr. Nathapol Khantahiran, Ambassador of Thailand to the State of Qatar; Mr Raghu Menon, Cluster General Manager of Dusit Hotel & Suites – Doha; and several key members of each company.