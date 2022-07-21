Dubai prepares for Qatar World Cup with new ‘football-themed’ hotel

The hotel comprises 533 rooms and a sports bar dedicated for fans wishing to get access to the tournament.

Dubai is set to open its first ever football-themed hotel in early November for Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup spectators, UAE’s The National News reported on Wednesday.

Located near some of the country’s top tourist hotspots, NH Dubai The Palm is hosting fans that are flying between the Emirates and Doha throughout the tournament.

“There will be international fans who are coming to this region for the first time, so being in a relaxed environment with other like-minded individuals in a stunning location on The Palm should make this an enjoyable and unforgettable holiday,” said Sue Holt, executive director of Expat Sport.

Qatar is the first country in the Middle East to host the World Cup, where at least 1.5 million fans are expected to the Gulf state. So far, at least 1.8 million World Cup tickets have been sold globally.

The UAE media outlet also said there has been a high demand for hotel accommodation in Abu Dhabi that has particularly increased in recent weeks. NH Dubai The Palm has 533 rooms and a sports bar dedicated for fans wishing to get access to the tournament.

Responding to the surge, the UAE’s Expat Sport tourism agency’s Football Fans Dubai Experience is set to offer flight packages between the two destinations. The touristic packages include transport to and from NH Dubai The Palm.

“This is a completely new addition to the Dubai hospitality landscape,” added Holt.

Other packages also include match tickets for football enthusiasts in collaboration with FIFA World Cup officials. Additionally, packages include discounts on fan zones around Dubai. So far, Expat Sport 150 packages have already been bought in the UK.

“We are collaborating with the official partners of the FIFA World Cup to make this a unique and immersive experience for our guests,” said Holt.

The prices of each hotel accommodation package offered by Expat Sport depend on the duration of the stay. A four-night package costs $1,290, an eight-night stay costs $2,580, and a 12-night package costs $3,870.

As for hospitality packages, they start at $950 for a group match, including stadium parking, food and drink. Meanwhile, the most expensive hospitality bundle costs $4,950, comprising a Pearl Lounge seat per person for a group match.

Additionally, the expensive package includes a six-course meal, entertainment, cocktails, and a dedicated concierge service. Those wishing to enjoy a more luxurious experience can pay $22,450 for a stadium suite, which includes a private dining experience.

In May, Qatar Airways along with other Gulf airlines agreed to launch match day shuttle flights between Doha and several regional cities. This came following the signing of a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the GCC carriers.

This means football fans within the region will not have to stay in Qatar to attend football matches as daily flights will allow for easy on-the-day transport. There will also be a no check-in baggage policy to ease journeys.

FlyDubai will operate 30 daily return flights between Dubai and Doha, as 24 rotating flights will take place between Doha and Muscat under Oman Air.

Twenty Saudia return flights will take place in Riyadh and Jeddah, as 10 Kuwait Airways flights will rotate between Doha and Kuwait City.