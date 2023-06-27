Don’t have plans this Eid? Here’s what you can do

Doha News has you covered with an array of exciting events and experiences to immerse yourself in this Eid.

Eid Al Adha celebrations are coming alive with an array of unforgettable experiences for families, couples, and friends all over Qatar this year.

As the community prepares to welcome the holy celebration, the country also gears up to showcase its unique blend of cultural traditions and modern attractions, offering a plethora of exciting activities that cater to all ages and interests.

From awe-inspiring festivals and mouthwatering feasts to thrilling adventures and serene getaways, Qatar promises an Eid Al Adha celebration like no other.

You can explore the captivating wonders that await during this joyous occasion, while also immersing yourself in the rich tapestry of the nation’s culture.

Here’s a list of events to enjoy this Eid and create memories to last a lifetime!

Fireworks at Lusail Boulevard

Lusail Boulevard has promised to put on a spectacular spectacle for all residents and visitors in Doha, with a firework show at 8.30pm by the waterfront!

This is an event for the whole family to see and bask under the warm dazzling skies of the city.

Be sure to get there early as the boulevard is expected to be packed with many joining the festivities.

Eid Al Adha at Katara

Experience the thrill and wonder of Eid Al Adha at the breathtaking Katara Cultural Village!

Prepare to be captivated by a sensational extravaganza that will leave you in awe. From the dazzling display of fireworks illuminating the night sky to the electrifying entertainment that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Make your way to Katara Cultural Village from 28th to 30th June 2023 and prepare to be swept away by the magic of Eid Al Adha. Best of all, admission is absolutely free, ensuring that everyone can partake in this extraordinary celebration.

Heenat Salma Farm: a moment of peace

Escape the city’s chaos and immerse yourself in the tranquility of Heenat Salma Farm for a relaxing Eid Al Adha celebration.

Gather your friends and loved ones as you step into a world of beauty, joy, and unforgettable experiences.

Starting at 4 pm, indulge in a plethora of engaging activities that will delight both young and old alike. Delight your taste buds with a great range of organic foods that will leave you craving for more, all accompanied by the soulful melodies of live music.

Tickets are priced at 300 QAR per adult and 150 QAR per child. You can secure your spot by booking online at https://store.heenatsalma.earth/ or contacting +974 4441 1195.

Dinner Cruise

Embark on a breathtaking journey aboard a traditional wooden dhow during the enchanting Eid Dinner Cruise.

Indulge your senses in an open buffet featuring a mouthwatering array of delicious international cuisine, accompanied by refreshing soft drinks. As the evening unfolds, the cruise will coincide with the spellbinding fireworks display at the iconic Doha Corniche.

From the comfort of the dhow, you’ll be treated to an extraordinary view of the shimmering lights and exploding colours, creating a spectacle that will leave you in awe.

Tickets for this experience are priced at 225 QAR per adult and 110 QAR per child. Secure your spot for the 28th of June by contacting +974 7799 9666 or +974 5000 8820.

A night for the kids

Get ready for an awesome Kung Fu adventure that will leave your little ones with memorable experience!

Head over to the Mall of Qatar and prepare to be enthralled by an incredible, fun-filled show featuring none other than the lovable characters, Po and Tigress from Kung Fu Panda.

This action-packed show promises to be a showstopper, guaranteed to amaze both children and adults alike. Bring your little ones along and embark on an unforgettable journey, creating cherished Eid memories that will last a lifetime.

Admission is free, and the show will kick starting from the 28th of June and up until the 8th of July 2023 (excluding the 5th of July).

Show timings are at 5 pm and 7 pm, but the activity area is open from 2 pm to 11 pm, giving you ample time to explore and enjoy all the exciting offerings.

Splashing with water fun!

Experience an unforgettable Eid celebration with National Cruise’s “A Moment to Remember”, an adventure that combines cruising with an exhilarating Swim and Jump experience!

Cruise along while marveling at the stunning Doha Skyline before anchoring in the middle of the sea near Safliya Island for a refreshing dip. This incredible experience is priced at just 99 QAR per adult and 55 QAR per child, ensuring an affordable and joy-filled outing for the whole family.

Don’t miss out on this Eid treat from the 28th of June to the 1st of July 2023, with timings from 2 pm to 7 pm.

Head to Doha Port, Corniche, and contact +974 7799 9666 or +974 5000 8820 to reserve your spot.