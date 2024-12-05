Doha Forum Youth Edition: The bridge to represent a better future

The Youth Edition offered a unique platform for young leaders from 90 countries to explore how innovation can drive solutions to global challenges.

Doha Forum – Youth Edition 2024 concluded its second day of activities today, bringing together a distinguished group of youth speakers representing 90 countries, alongside global experts, and partners, to discuss pressing global issues.

Held in collaboration with QatarDebate, the two-day Doha Forum youth edition served as a prelude to Doha Forum 2024, scheduled for December 7–8. This year spotlighted the importance of innovative solutions under the theme, ‘The Innovation Imperative’.

Doha Forum – Youth Edition offers an exceptional opportunity for youth from around the world to engage in meaningful and impactful dialogues about humanity’s most significant challenges.

In the face of global disruptions affecting security, climate, economy, and governance, innovation has become a necessity, not a luxury. The forum reflected this urgency by empowering young leaders to develop innovative ideas and collaborate to address global challenges with bold and transformative solutions.

Building a brighter future

The forum began with opening remarks by Abdulrahman Al Subaie, Programme Director at QatarDebate Center, who emphasised the importance of this unique platform, describing it as a global stage for dialogue and idea exchange.

“A decade ago, QatarDebate began with modest local steps,” he said. “Few could have imagined that its influence would extend across Qatar and the world, producing a generation of aware, articulate youth who now represent their nations on international platforms, presenting solutions for a more stable future.”

He highlighted the strong partnership with Doha Forum, noting it as a fundamental element in achieving this vision.

“This partnership between QatarDebate and Doha Forum is not merely organisational; it reflects a shared belief that youth are the cornerstone of building a brighter, more sustainable future,” Al Subaie went on to say.

“We need your voices now more than ever,” he said, addressing the youth. “You possess the energy and creativity to reimagine traditional ideas. Through this forum, we provide you with the opportunity to learn from others’ experiences and to build bridges of collaboration with peers worldwide. It won’t be long before we see some of today’s speakers in prominent leadership roles, turning their visions into achievements that benefit humanity.”

Mubarak Ajlan Al-Kuwari, Executive Director of the Permanent Committee for Organizing Conferences, also addressed the audience.

“Today is a truly remarkable day as we open the Doha Forum -Youth Edition. This is more than an event; it marks the beginning of a new phase filled with youth-led ideas and ambitions that hold the key to the future,” he said.

Amid global disruptions, the forum highlighted the need for innovation, empowering young leaders to create bold solutions for global challenges.

He encouraged the youth by stating:

“This forum is your platform, an open space for your ideas, dreams, and passion for creating change. We believe that you, the youth of today, are the leaders of tomorrow, and your energy and creativity will guide the world toward a better future.”

He concluded by expressing gratitude to QatarDebate for its fruitful partnership and tireless efforts in ensuring the success of this Youth Edition. He also lauded Qatar’s leading role in empowering and supporting youth as active contributors to global solutions.

Interactive Sessions

Youth participants engaged in roundtable discussions divided into six key themes: geopolitics, emerging technologies, economic development, security, and cultural diplomacy. Over three sessions across the two days, participants identified pressing challenges and developed innovative policy proposals to address them.

A training session by Dr. Logan Cochrane from Hamad Bin Khalifa University on “Strategic Planning Tools” equipped participants with practical frameworks to design impactful policy ideas.

Inspiring Keynote Speeches:

Youth speakers from around the globe captivated the audience with inspiring keynote speeches.

• Te Aomihia Walker from New Zealand discussed “Cultural Diplomacy,” drawing inspiration from her Māori heritage.

• Adungo David Oniogo from Uganda explored the transformative role of “Technological Development.”

• Ali Al Mawlawi from Qatar delivered a passionate address on “Geopolitics,” expressing hope for lasting peace in the region.

• Manasir Jisam from Sri Lanka shed light on the evolving and multifaceted issue of “Security.”

• Marilena Hadjicosta from Greece shared her insights on “Economic Development,” recounting her experiences during Greece’s debt crisis.

The day’s highlight was a panel discussion titled “Palestine: Resistance as Existence,” moderated by Palestinian researcher Izz Aljabari, with distinguished panelists Dr. Mahmoud Alhirthani, Dr. Sophie Richter-Devroe, and Dr. Idrees Ahmad.

Youth participants engaged in roundtable discussions divided into six key themes: geopolitics, emerging technologies, economic development, security, and cultural diplomacy.

Driving Solutions and Building a Sustainable Future

The second day began with a Partner Panel titled “Sustainable Education Amidst Conflict,” moderated by Shaikha Al Hemaidi and featuring experts from Qatar Fund for Development, Education Above All, and UNESCO.

This was followed by a workshop led by Al Jazeera on “Media Manipulation in Times of Conflict”.

The forum concluded with an Expert Panel Discussion on “Economic Development and Emerging Technologies,” moderated by Zyma Islam and featuring experts Marc Owen Jones, Suthen Thomas, and Sara Sabri, who explored the intersections of technology, economy, and sustainability.

Ali Al Mawlawi, Qatar’s youth delegate, emphasised the significance of the forum:

“Despite the challenges of conflict, instability, and socio-economic pressures, platforms like this inspire hope by fostering dialogue and empowering youth as active partners in policymaking.”

As a precursor to Doha Forum 2024, the Youth Edition offered a unique platform for young leaders from 90 countries to explore how innovation can drive solutions to global challenges. Under the banner of “Diplomacy, Dialogue, and Diversity,” the event highlighted the power of innovative thinking in addressing critical issues such as geopolitics, economic development, emerging technologies, security, and cultural diplomacy.

The forum reaffirmed that meaningful change begins with bold ideas and collaborative action, underscoring that innovation is not just a driver of progress but essential for shaping the future of global affairs.