Doha Forum 2024: Qatar underlines role of innovation in addressing global crises

During the same ceremony, Qatar’s Amir honoured six journalists for their courage in documenting crises and wars globally.

Qatar has stressed the need to utilise modern technologies in combating global crises at the 22nd edition of the Doha Forum 2024, which was inaugurated by the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani delivered the opening speech on Saturday, where he also highlighted the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip under Israel’s persisting genocide.

“We must turn towards innovative solutions to various root issues, political, security, environmental and others beginning with the root causes while taking account of core principles,” Sheikh Mohammed, who is also Qatar’s foreign minister, told the Forum.

The event is taking place under the theme “The Innovation Imperative” where world leaders and high profile officials from all over the world will discuss numerous approaches to global action to resolve global crises.

The latest edition is also taking place amid Israel’s ongoing genocidal war in the Gaza Strip, where Israel has killed more than 44,600 people since October 7, 2023.

The actual figure is believed to be much higher with thousands still missing under the rubble.

“What we are witnessing in the Gaza Strip today is a stark example of this violent cycle and an unprecedented humanitarian tragedy, even a genocide unfolding before our eyes that is threatening the stability of the entire region,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

Speaking about global challenges, the senior Qatari official said that the Forum is also taking place “at a fateful crossroads for the entire world”.

“We either succumb to the cycle of violence that is ravaging many regions across the globe including our own, or we innovate new methods and solutions that not only put an end to the violence, but also lay a solid foundation for sustainable peace,” he said.

The list included Al Jazeera’s Gaza bureau chief Wael Dahdouh and Palestinian photographer Motaz Azaiza.

Sheikh Tamim also recognised the efforts of journalists Christina Assi, Dylan Collins and Carmen Joukhadar who were targeted last year by Israel. The journalists were targeted while reporting on Israel’s aggression in southern Lebanon.

The Qatari leader also awarded Afghan journalist Sadaf Popalzai for her bravery.