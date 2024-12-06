Doha Forum 2024 focuses on innovation to tackle global challenges

Doha Forum 2024 focuses on innovative solutions and collaboration to address global challenges and shape a sustainable future.

The Doha Forum 2024, set to kick off on Saturday in Qatar’s capital, will spotlight dialogues on innovative solutions to foster a more secure, sustainable, and prosperous future in an ever-evolving world.

Widely regarded as one of the foremost platforms for addressing contemporary international affairs, the 22nd edition of the Doha Forum will centre around the theme “The Innovation Imperative”, hosting dialogues on some of the world’s most urgent challenges.

Since its establishment in 2000 by Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the forum has consistently brought together heads of state and government, policymakers, opinion leaders, and representatives from the private sector, civil society, non-governmental organisations, and global media.

Mubarak Ajlan Al-Kuwari, the forum’s executive director, said the event would be an “invaluable” platform to discuss and mitigate “disruptive forces” impacting security, climate, economies, and the global order.

“The Forum continues to provide an invaluable platform for diverse voices and perspectives to come together and collaborate with the collective aim to drive progress toward a better future,” Al-Kuwari said.

Panel discussions and sessions on conflict resolution, technological advancements, geopolitics, humanitarian crises, issues and their solution in the Global South will be held for two days in this year’s Forum. Full details on this year’s panels can be found here.

Last year’s Doha Forum comprised 18 main sessions and 35 side sessions highlighting four main themes: international relations and security, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, economic development, and sustainability.

Over the years, the forum has discussed issues like Arab uprisings, food security, geopolitical alliances, defence issues, international organizations, and economic growth.