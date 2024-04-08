Lights, camera, action: Latest edition of Ajyal Film Festival premieres in winter

Derived from the Arabic word for generations, Ajyal continues to be a coveted platform for showcasing the region’s experiences through film.



The Doha Film Institute (DFI) has announced the kickoff date for the latest edition of the Ajyal Film Festival.



In a post on Instagram, the Institute said Ajyal was returning for an 11th edition on November 16-23.



Since November 2013, Ajyal has positively contributed to enhancing the region’s film culture by showcasing the best of family-friendly cinema from around the world.



With Ajyal being from the Arabic word for ‘generations,’ the festival cultivates creativity and engages with the imaginations of Qatar’s film enthusiasts of all ages.



Although further details are yet to be unveiled, the week-long film festival typically features the Ajyal Competition, which is divided into two categories. Namely, the Feature Film Competition, which showcases an array of narrative and documentary films from young people all around the world, and vice versa with the Short Film Competition.



Every year, the Ajyal panel of jurors, aged between eight and 25, cast their votes to decide which filmmakers will take home the prize.



Up for grabs is funding to support the budding directors’ film projects, which range from $5,000 or $15,000.

Made in Qatar

A popular component of the festival is the sought-after Made in Qatar division. It dedicates itself to showcasing the best of Qatar through the medium of film by the nation’s citizens and residents.



The Made in Qatar competition offers awards for Best Narrative, Best Documentary, and the Abdulaziz Jassim Award for Best Performance. The first two categories grant a $5,000 funding prize each, while the latter presents a $3,000 prize. Winners also receive a diploma.



For Fatma Hassan Al Remaihi, the DFI’s CEO, the unique opportunity that Ajyal gives the Qatari creative community enhances local engagement and promotes diversity and inclusion for the future.



“By investing in local talent, DFI is strengthening Qatar’s cultural legacy. We train more than 150 Qataris annually – 1 150 to date – in a wide range of world-class programs, and we have supported more than 65 films by Qatari filmmakers,” she said in 2021.

Unwavering Palestinian solidarity

Last year, the DFI made the decision to cancel the festivities.



The 2023 edition was scheduled to run from November 8 to 16. However, amid Israel’s indiscriminate onslaught on the Gaza Strip in October, the DFI temporarily closed the curtains on the festival in solidarity with Palestinians.



“In solemn solidarity with our Palestinian brothers and sisters, we at the Doha Film Institute (DFI) will be cancelling this year’s edition of the Ajyal Film Festival,” the DFI said in a statement at the time.



The statement added: “It is simply not a time for celebration, it is a time for focused and intentional action.”

To date, the aggressor’s military bombardment of the Strip has killed over 33,000 Palestinians since October 7. The Gaza Ministry of Health further reported that 75,750 people have sustained injuries, with a further 1.7 million Palestinians now displaced.

“At this time, we are grieving alongside the community within our region and are devastated by the staggering daily loss of innocent lives,” the DFI statement added.



However, the Institute also affirmed its unwavering commitment to amplifying Palestinian voices and contributing to the accurate portrayal of their experiences and humanity.