Doha Film Institute opens applications for 2024 Ajyal Jury Experience

The Ajyal Jury Experience will take place from November 16 to 23 and is open to youth aged 8 to 25 from around the globe.

The Doha Film Institute has opened applications for the 2024 Ajyal Jury Experience as part of the acclaimed Ajyal Film Festival.

The Ajyal Jury Experience is celebrated for providing young people with a unique platform to engage with global cinema and tackle pressing international issues. This opportunity allows jurors to connect with filmmakers, industry experts, and peers from over 50 countries.

Each year, over 500 young participants come together at the festival to explore how film can drive positive social change.

According to Fatma Hassan Alremaihi, CEO of the Doha Film Institute and Director of the Ajyal Film Festival, the Ajyal Jury Experience is integral to the festival’s mission.

The experience “encourages creativity, sparks meaningful dialogue, and inspires the next generation to dream without limitations”, she said.

Alremaihi highlighted that the programme empowers youth by providing them with a platform to voice their perspectives on global issues, foster empathy, and promote inclusivity through the art of filmmaking.

The programme is divided into three age-specific categories: Mohaq (ages 8-12), Hilal (ages 13-17), and Bader (ages 18-25).

Each group evaluates a selection of feature and short films tailored to their age group, helping participants develop critical thinking, teamwork, and leadership skills.

Jurors’ votes also play a key role in deciding which filmmakers will receive funding for future projects, making them an essential part of shaping the global cinematic landscape.

Aspiring jurors can now register for the program through the Doha Film Institute’s website until November 3, 2024.