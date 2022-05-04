Doha among top 10 busiest international routes in the region

Doha had one of the largest volumes of scheduled airline seats in the region during April.

The Doha-London Heathrow route was ranked among the top 10 busiest international routes by region in April 2022, new data by a global travel data provider revealed.

The Official Airline Guide (OAG) examines airline data to create precise insights through quality feeds and analytics to check route development and predict market changes.

According to the latest report, the provider tracks the world’s busiest air routes according to the volume of scheduled airline seats in the current calendar month.

For the month of April, Cairo to Jeddah topped the list of April’s top 10 busiest international airline routes with a total of 334,157 occupied seats. Cairo to Riyadh also followed shortly with 43,328 seats.

This could be attributed to the increasing demand for Umrah during the month of Ramadan.

Meanwhile, based on released data, the route from the Hamad International Airport to the Cairo International Airport had 58,071 seats, placing it the ninth in the African category.

In the Middle Eastern category, Doha to London recorded 138,796 occupied seats in April to place in the top 10. The country was followed shortly by Dubai-Jeddah, Dubai-London Heathrow, Dubai-Mumbai, Dubai-Riyadh, Delhi-Dubai, Istanbul- Tehran Imran Khomeini, and Bahrain-Dubai.

The recently released statistics revealed that the region dominated the Top 10 International Busiest Airline Routes in April, indicating a return to normality after years of Covid-19 challenges and restrictions.

Despite the pandemic, Hamad International Airport (HIA) hit a high of 41.37% increase in passenger footfall with 17.7 million passengers served in 2021 compared to 2020.

The airport’s Chief Operation Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al Meer said in a press statement that the airport adheres to strict safety procedures to ensure a worry-free passenger experience, forms new partnerships to promote sustainability and technological innovation, and expands its lifestyle offerings for passengers.

The Airports Council International (ACI) 2021 report also ranked Doha sixth in the top ten airports with the highest international patronage (17,701,978), only behind Dubai, Istanbul, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, and Paris airports. The ACI also ranked Doha in the top ten in terms of air cargo, with 2.6 million tonnes handled in 2021.

